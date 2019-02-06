Mirvac : MGR Appendix 4D December 2018 (pdf | 136 kB)

MIRVAC GROUP
Appendix 4D
For the half year ended 31 December 2018 (Previous corresponding period 31 December 2017)
Mirvac Group comprises Mirvac Limited (ABN 92 003 280 699) and its controlled entities (including Mirvac
Property Trust (ARSN 086 780 645) and its controlled entities).
Results for announcement to the market
2018
$m
2017
$m
Total revenue and other income
Profit for the half year attributable to stapled securityholders
Operating profit after tax1
up up up
59% 39% 26%to to to
1,562 984
648 465
290 230
Distributions
Record dateAmount per securityFranked amount per security
Interim distribution payable on 28 February 2019
Interim distribution paid on 28 February 2018
31 December 2018
31 December 2017
5.3 cents 5.0 cents
- -
Additional Information
Ratios
2018
2017
Profit before income tax / Total revenue and other income
Profit for the half year attributable to stapled security holders / Total equity
43.1% 48.0%
7.2% 5.6%
Earnings per stapled security (EPS)
2018
2017
Basic EPS
Diluted EPS2
17.5 cents 17.5 cents
12.5 cents 12.5 cents
Net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary security
2018
2017
Excluding EIS securities
Including EIS securities
$2.44 $2.20
$2.44 $2.20
Results commentary
Commentary on the results is contained in the media release and the results presentation released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
1
Operating profit after tax for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to align with the new operating profit definition adopted on 1 July 2018.
2 Diluted EPS includes dilutive potential ordinary securities from security-based payments.
Disclaimer
Mirvac Group published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 22:14:09 UTC