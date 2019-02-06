Mirvac : MGR Appendix 4D December 2018 (pdf | 136 kB)

MIRVAC GROUP

Appendix 4D

For the half year ended 31 December 2018 (Previous corresponding period 31 December 2017)

Mirvac Group comprises Mirvac Limited (ABN 92 003 280 699) and its controlled entities (including Mirvac

Property Trust (ARSN 086 780 645) and its controlled entities).

Results for announcement to the market

2018

$m

2017

$m

Total revenue and other income

Profit for the half year attributable to stapled securityholders

Operating profit after tax1

up up up

59% 39% 26%to to to

1,562 984

648 465

290 230

Distributions

Record dateAmount per securityFranked amount per security

Interim distribution payable on 28 February 2019

Interim distribution paid on 28 February 2018

31 December 2018

31 December 2017

5.3 cents 5.0 cents

- -

Additional Information

Ratios

2018

2017

Profit before income tax / Total revenue and other income

Profit for the half year attributable to stapled security holders / Total equity

43.1% 48.0%

7.2% 5.6%

Earnings per stapled security (EPS)

2018

2017

Basic EPS

Diluted EPS2

17.5 cents 17.5 cents

12.5 cents 12.5 cents

Net tangible asset (NTA) backing per ordinary security

2018

2017

Excluding EIS securities

Including EIS securities

$2.44 $2.20

$2.44 $2.20

Results commentary

Commentary on the results is contained in the media release and the results presentation released to the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

1

Operating profit after tax for the half year ended 31 December 2017 has been restated to align with the new operating profit definition adopted on 1 July 2018.

2 Diluted EPS includes dilutive potential ordinary securities from security-based payments.