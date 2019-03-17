Mirvac : MGR Change in substantial holding (pdf | 462 kB) 0 03/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited (ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia T +61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com March 18, 2019 Company Announcement Officer Dear Announcement Officer Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that its substantial shareholder interests have changed in Mirvac Group. The enclosed ASIC Form 604 discloses the required details Yours faithfully,Alison Levell Head of Compliance Form 604 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of change of interests of substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme MIRVAC GROUP ACN/ARSN 003 280 699 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form ACN/ARSN (if applicable) There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 14/03/19 The previous notice was given to the company on 27/12/18 The previous notice was dated 21/12/18 2. Previous and present voting power The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows: Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ord 184,225,673 5.04% 221,211,086 6.05% 3. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected Annexure A & D 4. Present relevant interests Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Annexure B 5. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 6. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Annexure C Signature print name Frank Newman capacity Authorised signatory sign here date 18/03/2019 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice. This is Annexure A referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder Annexure A _______________________________________ 18 March 2019 Frank Newman Authorised Signatory 3. Changes in relevant interests Date of Change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of Change Consideration given in relation to Change Class and number of Securities affected Person's Votes affected 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Purchase 2.21 Ord 94,857 94,857 22-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Purchase 2.26 Ord 16,641 16,641 24-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Purchase 2.32 Ord 28,415 28,415 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd In specie contribution n/a Ord 407,358 407,358 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.40 Ord (54,066) (54,066) 14-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd In specie contribution n/a Ord 160,203 160,203 15-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (13,542) (13,542) 25-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.62 Ord (6,444) (6,444) 11-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd In specie contribution n/a Ord 4,592,413 4,592,413 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.67 Ord (17,544) (17,544) 14-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.64 Ord (9,394) (9,394) 28-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.31 Ord 109,839 109,839 31-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.24 Ord (215,668) (215,668) 02-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 4,067 4,067 03-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 122,191 122,191 09-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.26 Ord 36,322 36,322 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.28 Ord 193,049 193,049 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 98,253 98,253 21-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 12,972 12,972 25-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.38 Ord (48,434) (48,434) 29-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 68,103 68,103 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 265,152 265,152 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.40 Ord (71,346) (71,346) 04-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.42 Ord (33,919) (33,919) 07-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.46 Ord (438,783) (438,783) 08-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.55 Ord (4,079) (4,079) 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.53 Ord 408,771 408,771 22-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.60 Ord (11,719) (11,719) 25-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.62 Ord (8,198) (8,198) 26-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.58 Ord (39,120) (39,120) 28-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (22,502) (22,502) 04-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.62 Ord 86,237 86,237 05-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.64 Ord (38,168) (38,168) 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.70 Ord 1,440,741 1,440,741 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.66 Ord 30,956 30,956 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited Purchase 2.66 Ord 13,034 13,034 26-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.32 Ord (41,220) (41,220) 28-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.29 Ord 122,746 122,746 28-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 319,264 319,264 31-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.25 Ord 11,101 11,101 31-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.24 Ord 93,026 93,026 31-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.24 Ord (71,295) (71,295) 02-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.20 Ord 184,702 184,702 03-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.22 Ord 19,294 19,294 03-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.21 Ord 9,488 9,488 03-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 13,925 13,925 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.20 Ord 37,840 37,840 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 2,785 2,785 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.21 Ord (30,506) (30,506) 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.21 Ord (1,279) (1,279) 07-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.20 Ord 114,595 114,595 07-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.20 Ord (12,790) (12,790) 08-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.22 Ord (370,066) (370,066) 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.28 Ord 22,538 22,538 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.28 Ord 15,391 15,391 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.27 Ord 11,209 11,209 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 6,619 6,619 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.28 Ord (22,538) (22,538) 10-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.28 Ord (8,441) (8,441) 11-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 18,579 18,579 15-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 8,952 8,952 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.30 Ord 98,445 98,445 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.30 Ord (7,253) (7,253) 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.30 Ord (25,207) (25,207) 17-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.31 Ord (50,465) (50,465) 21-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.26 Ord 24,373 24,373 21-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.25 Ord 10,777 10,777 22-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 1,683 1,683 22-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.26 Ord (989) (989) 25-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.38 Ord 458,507 458,507 25-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.38 Ord 3,535,466 3,535,466 25-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 44,310 44,310 25-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.38 Ord (44,310) (44,310) 29-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.39 Ord 2,551,095 2,551,095 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 4,619,686 4,619,686 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 2,045,115 2,045,115 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.41 Ord (129,236) (129,236) 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.40 Ord (67,863) (67,863) 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 1,000,000 1,000,000 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 217,377 217,377 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 3,982,578 3,982,578 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.41 Ord 1,000,000 1,000,000 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.40 Ord (22,655) (22,655) 01-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 1,269,513 1,269,513 01-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.40 Ord 360,127 360,127 01-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.41 Ord 67,548 67,548 01-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 4,488 4,488 04-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.41 Ord 1,187,678 1,187,678 04-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.42 Ord (52,148) (52,148) 08-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.56 Ord 1,522,388 1,522,388 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.57 Ord 239,725 239,725 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 80,410 80,410 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (33,240) (33,240) 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (32,578) (32,578) 13-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.54 Ord 105,154 105,154 13-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.54 Ord (60,043) (60,043) 13-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.54 Ord (37,277) (37,277) 13-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.55 Ord (134,218) (134,218) 14-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 40,225 40,225 15-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.57 Ord 2,249 2,249 15-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (18,383) (18,383) 18-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.58 Ord (238,108) (238,108) 20-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.61 Ord (10,821) (10,821) 20-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.60 Ord (39,325) (39,325) 21-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.65 Ord 325,667 325,667 21-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 53,641 53,641 22-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.60 Ord 82,720 82,720 25-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 59,238 59,238 25-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.62 Ord (9,549) (9,549) 26-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.59 Ord 2,369 2,369 26-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 5,067 5,067 26-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.58 Ord (55,029) (55,029) 27-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.57 Ord 1,371,564 1,371,564 27-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 5,067 5,067 27-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Security Withdrawal 2.57 Ord (700,464) (700,464) 28-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.57 Ord 882,710 882,710 28-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (136,326) (136,326) 01-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.59 Ord 1,503,676 1,503,676 05-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 4,512 4,512 05-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.64 Ord (24,373) (24,373) 06-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.65 Ord 64,583 64,583 06-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.66 Ord 35,330 35,330 06-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 5,640 5,640 06-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.66 Ord (204,634) (204,634) 07-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 5,188 5,188 08-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 2,606 2,606 11-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 225,968 225,968 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.67 Ord 109,659 109,659 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.70 Ord 133,210 133,210 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc In specie contribution n/a Ord 226,765 226,765 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.67 Ord (109,659) (109,659) 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.67 Ord 110,000 110,000 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.65 Ord (89,101) (89,101) 14-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Inc Purchase 2.65 Ord 547,761 547,761 24-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.28 Ord 11,839 11,839 28-Dec-2018 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 32,021 32,021 03-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.22 Ord 27,721 27,721 04-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.21 Ord 22,729 22,729 07-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.21 Ord 13,675 13,675 07-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.20 Ord 72,570 72,570 09-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.23 Ord 20,912 20,912 11-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 20,849 20,849 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 403,466 403,466 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.30 Ord (53,148) (53,148) 17-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 58,800 58,800 21-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.25 Ord 26,883 26,883 21-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.26 Ord (55,557) (55,557) 23-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.26 Ord 19,334 19,334 29-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.39 Ord 20,616 20,616 30-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.41 Ord (171,439) (171,439) 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.40 Ord 4,331 4,331 31-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.40 Ord (10,091) (10,091) 01-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.41 Ord 22,697 22,697 04-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.42 Ord 12,274 12,274 05-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.45 Ord (44,481) (44,481) 11-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.54 Ord 48,857 48,857 11-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.54 Ord (37,108) (37,108) 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.53 Ord 191,242 191,242 12-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.52 Ord 30,825 30,825 13-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.54 Ord 14,728 14,728 15-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.57 Ord 8,716 8,716 15-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (35,654) (35,654) 19-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.60 Ord 45,881 45,881 20-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.60 Ord 96,217 96,217 20-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.61 Ord 46,485 46,485 20-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.60 Ord (23,342) (23,342) 21-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.65 Ord 193,170 193,170 25-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.61 Ord 16,937 16,937 28-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.57 Ord 107,410 107,410 28-Feb-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.57 Ord (20,400) (20,400) 01-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.61 Ord 45,946 45,946 01-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.61 Ord (64,599) (64,599) 04-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.63 Ord 46,467 46,467 05-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.64 Ord 14,254 14,254 07-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.65 Ord 23,026 23,026 07-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.65 Ord (17,653) (17,653) 11-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.66 Ord 64,722 64,722 11-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.67 Ord 1,094 1,094 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.67 Ord (7,551) (7,551) 12-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.70 Ord (14,798) (14,798) 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Purchase 2.67 Ord 7,501 7,501 13-Mar-2019 State Street Global Advisors Limited Sale or Pair-off Sale 2.67 Ord (23,832) (23,832) 15-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited In specie contribution n/a Ord 53,746 53,746 15-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited Security Withdrawal 2.29 Ord (53,746) (53,746) 16-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 73,767 73,767 17-Jan-2019 State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited Purchase 2.30 Ord 73,767 73,767 07-Jan-19 State Street Bank and Trust Company Taking a pledge over securities to secure a securities loan from AQR RC INTERNATIONAL ENHANCED EQUITY FUND LP - Refer Part C of Annexure D n/a as above 114,166 114,166 Attachments Original document

