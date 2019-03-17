Mirvac : MGR Change in substantial holding (pdf | 462 kB)

Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/15
2.75 AUD   +4.17%
07:34pMIRVAC : MGR Change in substantial holding (pdf | 462 kB)
PU
03/05MIRVAC : MGR Appendix 3B (pdf | 400 kB)
PU
02/20MIRVAC : MGR Change in substantial holding (pdf | 2.37 MB)
PU
Mirvac : MGR Change in substantial holding

03/17/2019 | 07:34pm EDT

State Street Global Advisors, Australia, Limited

(ABN 42 003 914 225) Level 17, 420 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

T +61 2 9240 7600 ssga.com

March 18, 2019

Company Announcement Officer

Dear Announcement Officer

Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Shareholder

Pursuant to section 671B of the Corporations Act, State Street Corporation hereby advises that its substantial shareholder interests have changed in Mirvac Group. The enclosed ASIC Form 604 discloses the required details

Yours faithfully,Alison Levell

Head of Compliance

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

MIRVAC GROUP

ACN/ARSN

003 280 699

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

State Street Corporation and subsidiaries named in Annexures to this form

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on 14/03/19

The previous notice was given to the company on 27/12/18

The previous notice was dated 21/12/18

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ord

184,225,673

5.04%

221,211,086

6.05%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

Annexure A & D

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Annexure B

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Annexure C

Signature

print name

Frank Newman

capacity

Authorised signatory

sign here

date

18/03/2019

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001. (4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) Any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) Any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

This is Annexure A referred to in Form 604 Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

Annexure A

_______________________________________ 18 March 2019 Frank Newman

Authorised Signatory

3. Changes in relevant interests

Date of Change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of Change

Consideration given in relation to Change

Class and number of Securities affected

Person's Votes affected

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Purchase

2.21

Ord

94,857

94,857

22-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Purchase

2.26

Ord

16,641

16,641

24-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Purchase

2.32

Ord

28,415

28,415

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

407,358

407,358

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.40

Ord

(54,066)

(54,066)

14-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

160,203

160,203

15-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(13,542)

(13,542)

25-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.62

Ord

(6,444)

(6,444)

11-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

4,592,413

4,592,413

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.67

Ord

(17,544)

(17,544)

14-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors (Japan) Co., Ltd

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.64

Ord

(9,394)

(9,394)

28-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.31

Ord

109,839

109,839

31-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.24

Ord

(215,668)

(215,668)

02-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

4,067

4,067

03-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

122,191

122,191

09-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.26

Ord

36,322

36,322

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.28

Ord

193,049

193,049

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

98,253

98,253

21-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

12,972

12,972

25-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.38

Ord

(48,434)

(48,434)

29-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

68,103

68,103

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

265,152

265,152

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.40

Ord

(71,346)

(71,346)

04-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.42

Ord

(33,919)

(33,919)

07-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.46

Ord

(438,783)

(438,783)

08-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.55

Ord

(4,079)

(4,079)

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.53

Ord

408,771

408,771

22-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.60

Ord

(11,719)

(11,719)

25-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.62

Ord

(8,198)

(8,198)

26-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.58

Ord

(39,120)

(39,120)

28-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(22,502)

(22,502)

04-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.62

Ord

86,237

86,237

05-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.64

Ord

(38,168)

(38,168)

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.70

Ord

1,440,741

1,440,741

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.66

Ord

30,956

30,956

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Australia Limited

Purchase

2.66

Ord

13,034

13,034

26-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.32

Ord

(41,220)

(41,220)

28-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.29

Ord

122,746

122,746

28-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

319,264

319,264

31-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.25

Ord

11,101

11,101

31-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.24

Ord

93,026

93,026

31-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.24

Ord

(71,295)

(71,295)

02-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.20

Ord

184,702

184,702

03-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.22

Ord

19,294

19,294

03-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.21

Ord

9,488

9,488

03-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

13,925

13,925

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.20

Ord

37,840

37,840

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

2,785

2,785

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.21

Ord

(30,506)

(30,506)

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.21

Ord

(1,279)

(1,279)

07-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.20

Ord

114,595

114,595

07-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.20

Ord

(12,790)

(12,790)

08-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.22

Ord

(370,066)

(370,066)

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.28

Ord

22,538

22,538

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.28

Ord

15,391

15,391

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.27

Ord

11,209

11,209

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

6,619

6,619

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.28

Ord

(22,538)

(22,538)

10-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.28

Ord

(8,441)

(8,441)

11-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

18,579

18,579

15-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

8,952

8,952

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.30

Ord

98,445

98,445

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.30

Ord

(7,253)

(7,253)

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.30

Ord

(25,207)

(25,207)

17-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.31

Ord

(50,465)

(50,465)

21-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.26

Ord

24,373

24,373

21-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.25

Ord

10,777

10,777

22-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

1,683

1,683

22-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.26

Ord

(989)

(989)

25-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.38

Ord

458,507

458,507

25-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.38

Ord

3,535,466

3,535,466

25-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

44,310

44,310

25-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.38

Ord

(44,310)

(44,310)

29-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.39

Ord

2,551,095

2,551,095

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

4,619,686

4,619,686

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

2,045,115

2,045,115

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.41

Ord

(129,236)

(129,236)

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.40

Ord

(67,863)

(67,863)

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

1,000,000

1,000,000

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

217,377

217,377

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

3,982,578

3,982,578

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.41

Ord

1,000,000

1,000,000

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.40

Ord

(22,655)

(22,655)

01-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

1,269,513

1,269,513

01-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.40

Ord

360,127

360,127

01-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.41

Ord

67,548

67,548

01-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

4,488

4,488

04-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.41

Ord

1,187,678

1,187,678

04-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.42

Ord

(52,148)

(52,148)

08-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.56

Ord

1,522,388

1,522,388

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.57

Ord

239,725

239,725

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

80,410

80,410

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(33,240)

(33,240)

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(32,578)

(32,578)

13-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.54

Ord

105,154

105,154

13-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.54

Ord

(60,043)

(60,043)

13-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.54

Ord

(37,277)

(37,277)

13-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.55

Ord

(134,218)

(134,218)

14-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

40,225

40,225

15-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.57

Ord

2,249

2,249

15-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(18,383)

(18,383)

18-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.58

Ord

(238,108)

(238,108)

20-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.61

Ord

(10,821)

(10,821)

20-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.60

Ord

(39,325)

(39,325)

21-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.65

Ord

325,667

325,667

21-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

53,641

53,641

22-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.60

Ord

82,720

82,720

25-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

59,238

59,238

25-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.62

Ord

(9,549)

(9,549)

26-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.59

Ord

2,369

2,369

26-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

5,067

5,067

26-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.58

Ord

(55,029)

(55,029)

27-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.57

Ord

1,371,564

1,371,564

27-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

5,067

5,067

27-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Security Withdrawal

2.57

Ord

(700,464)

(700,464)

28-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.57

Ord

882,710

882,710

28-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(136,326)

(136,326)

01-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.59

Ord

1,503,676

1,503,676

05-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

4,512

4,512

05-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.64

Ord

(24,373)

(24,373)

06-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.65

Ord

64,583

64,583

06-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.66

Ord

35,330

35,330

06-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

5,640

5,640

06-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.66

Ord

(204,634)

(204,634)

07-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

5,188

5,188

08-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

2,606

2,606

11-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

225,968

225,968

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.67

Ord

109,659

109,659

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.70

Ord

133,210

133,210

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

226,765

226,765

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.67

Ord

(109,659)

(109,659)

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.67

Ord

110,000

110,000

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.65

Ord

(89,101)

(89,101)

14-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Inc

Purchase

2.65

Ord

547,761

547,761

24-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.28

Ord

11,839

11,839

28-Dec-2018

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

32,021

32,021

03-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.22

Ord

27,721

27,721

04-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.21

Ord

22,729

22,729

07-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.21

Ord

13,675

13,675

07-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.20

Ord

72,570

72,570

09-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.23

Ord

20,912

20,912

11-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

20,849

20,849

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

403,466

403,466

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.30

Ord

(53,148)

(53,148)

17-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

58,800

58,800

21-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.25

Ord

26,883

26,883

21-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.26

Ord

(55,557)

(55,557)

23-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.26

Ord

19,334

19,334

29-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.39

Ord

20,616

20,616

30-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.41

Ord

(171,439)

(171,439)

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.40

Ord

4,331

4,331

31-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.40

Ord

(10,091)

(10,091)

01-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.41

Ord

22,697

22,697

04-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.42

Ord

12,274

12,274

05-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.45

Ord

(44,481)

(44,481)

11-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.54

Ord

48,857

48,857

11-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.54

Ord

(37,108)

(37,108)

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.53

Ord

191,242

191,242

12-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.52

Ord

30,825

30,825

13-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.54

Ord

14,728

14,728

15-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.57

Ord

8,716

8,716

15-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(35,654)

(35,654)

19-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.60

Ord

45,881

45,881

20-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.60

Ord

96,217

96,217

20-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.61

Ord

46,485

46,485

20-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.60

Ord

(23,342)

(23,342)

21-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.65

Ord

193,170

193,170

25-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.61

Ord

16,937

16,937

28-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.57

Ord

107,410

107,410

28-Feb-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.57

Ord

(20,400)

(20,400)

01-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.61

Ord

45,946

45,946

01-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.61

Ord

(64,599)

(64,599)

04-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.63

Ord

46,467

46,467

05-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.64

Ord

14,254

14,254

07-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.65

Ord

23,026

23,026

07-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.65

Ord

(17,653)

(17,653)

11-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.66

Ord

64,722

64,722

11-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.67

Ord

1,094

1,094

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.67

Ord

(7,551)

(7,551)

12-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.70

Ord

(14,798)

(14,798)

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Purchase

2.67

Ord

7,501

7,501

13-Mar-2019

State Street Global Advisors Limited

Sale or Pair-off Sale

2.67

Ord

(23,832)

(23,832)

15-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited

In specie contribution

n/a

Ord

53,746

53,746

15-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited

Security Withdrawal

2.29

Ord

(53,746)

(53,746)

16-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

73,767

73,767

17-Jan-2019

State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited

Purchase

2.30

Ord

73,767

73,767

07-Jan-19

State Street Bank and Trust Company

Taking a pledge over securities to secure a securities loan from AQR RC INTERNATIONAL ENHANCED EQUITY FUND LP - Refer Part C of Annexure D

n/a

as above

114,166

114,166

Mirvac Group published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2019 23:33:09 UTC
