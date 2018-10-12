Mirvac : MGR Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E (pdf | 39.7 kB)

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of Entity

ABN

Rule 3.8A

Mirvac Limited 92 003 280 699 Mirvac Funds Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of Mirvac Property

Trust 29 769 181 534

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1 Type of buy-back On-Market 2 Date Appendix 3C was given 8-Feb-18 to ASX

Total of all shares bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares

Before previous day Previous day

1,307,977 17,276,131

$ 2,756,083.52 $ 39,888,858.87

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day

5 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

Highest price paid: Date: $2.3100 13-Aug-18 Lowest price paid: Date: $2.0900 2-Mar-18 Highest price paid: $2.3100 Lowest price paid: $2.2900 Highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $2.4464

Participation by directors

6

How many shares may still be bought back?

7 If the company has disclosed

an intention to buy back a maximum 77,898,563

number of shares - the remaining number

of shares to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (ASX‐listed Schemes On‐market Buy‐backs) Instrument 2016/1159, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy‐back.

2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date:

12-October-2018

Print name:

