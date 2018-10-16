Mirvac : MGR Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E (pdf | 40.6 kB)

Log in
10/16/2018 | 02:13am CEST

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of Entity

ABN

Rule 3.8A

Mirvac Limited 92 003 280 699 Mirvac Funds Limited in its capacity as responsible entity of Mirvac Property

Trust 29 769 181 534

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-Market

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

8-Feb-18

to ASX

Total of all shares bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares

Before previous day

Previous day

21,980,815

679,000

$

50,311,989.43

$

1,498,688.80

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. 16/10/2018

Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5 If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

Highest price paid: Date:

$2.3100 13-Aug-18

Lowest price paid: Date:

$2.0900 2-Mar-18

Highest price paid: $2.2350

Lowest price paid: $2.2000

Highest price allowed

under rule 7.33: $2.4143

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares may still be bought back?

7 If the company has disclosed

an intention to buy back a maximum 73,822,856

number of shares - the remaining number

of shares to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by ASIC Corporations (ASXlisted Schemes Onmarket Buybacks) Instrument 2016/1159, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buyback.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date:

16-October-2018

(Company secretary)

Print name:

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3E Page 2

16/10/2018

Disclaimer

Mirvac Group published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 00:12:09 UTC
