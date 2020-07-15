Log in
MISC

MISC

(MISC)
End-of-day quote BURSA MALAYSIA - 07/14
7.9 MYR   +0.25%
MISC Buys Six Ethane Carriers From Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical for $726 Million
DJ
06/18MISC : Chairman resigns
AQ
05/22MISC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MISC Buys Six Ethane Carriers From Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical for $726 Million

07/15/2020 | 06:18am EDT

By Chester Tay

MISC Bhd. is buying six newly built Very Large Ethane Carriers, each with a capacity of 98,000 cubic meters, from Shenzhen-listed Zhejiang Satellite Petrochemical Co. for $726 million.

MISC's vessel-owning entity, Portovenere and Lerici (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., will charter the vessels to Zhejiang Satellite for 15 years to operate in international waters, it said Wednesday.

The charters for the vessels are expected to commence in the last fourth quarter of 2020. Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., both shipyards in South Korea, are constructing three vessels each.

Write to Chester Tay at chester.tay@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION -0.69% 14300 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -0.85% 234000 End-of-day quote.-30.77%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.00% 101500 End-of-day quote.-15.77%
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD. -1.34% 88500 End-of-day quote.-30.04%
MISC 0.25% 7.9 End-of-day quote.-5.39%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.75% 53800 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. -1.41% 5610 End-of-day quote.-22.83%
ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. -2.43% 17.28 End-of-day quote.5.69%
Financials
Sales 2020 9 881 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
Net income 2020 1 308 M 307 M 307 M
Net Debt 2020 6 910 M 1 622 M 1 622 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 3,82%
Capitalization 35 264 M 8 255 M 8 276 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 8 839
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart MISC
Duration : Period :
MISC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,51 MYR
Last Close Price 7,90 MYR
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yang Chien Yee President, Group CEO & Executive Director
Abdul Halim bin Mohyiddin Chairman
Encik Raja Azlan Shah bin Raja Azwa Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Nasarudin bin Mohammed Idris Independent Non-Executive Director
Beng Choon Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISC-5.39%8 255
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.-16.64%15 918
DP WORLD PLC--.--%13 471
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE-12.46%8 635
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-29.51%4 134
WESTPORTS HOLDINGS-14.01%2 890
