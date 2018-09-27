Misonix Demonstrates neXus, the First Fully Integrated, Smart Technology Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator Platform at NASS 2018 Annual Meeting

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (“Misonix” or “the Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, demonstrated for the first time publicly its next generation platform technology, neXus. neXus combines all the features of Misonix’s existing solutions, including BoneScalpel, SonicOne and Sonastar, into one fully integrated platform. The new platform is targeted to be launched in the first half of 2019 after FDA 510(k) clearance. The neXus platform is driven by a new proprietary digital algorithm that results in more power, efficiency and control. The device also incorporates Smart Technology that allows for easier setup and use.



Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Misonix, commented, “The unveiling of neXus is a significant milestone for Misonix, one we are confident will help us to further our market penetration and reach, both across new as well as existing markets. As we continue to strategically invest in our product development and accelerate our efforts to become the standard of care in operating rooms and hospital outpatient departments, we are confident that our therapeutic ultrasonic medical expertise and leadership will be significantly strengthened by the addition of a new, highly complementary solution such as neXus.”

The 2018 North American Spine Society conference presented the perfect platform for Misonix to demonstrate neXus. Dr. Thomas Doers, Director Surgical Spine Services at Aurora Healthcare in the greater Milwaukee area, used neXus during a live surgical lab to demonstrate some of the new features. Dr. Doers, commented, “Physicians will definitely be able to tell neXus has higher power, which will translate to more efficient bone removal. I especially like the ability to be able to resect both bone and soft tissue in one product and envision the ability to expand the utilization of ultrasonic surgical applications due to neXus’ increased features.”

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com .

With the exception of historical information contained in this press release, content herein may contain “forward looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include general economic conditions, delays and risks associated with the performance of contracts, risks associated with international sales and currency fluctuations, uncertainties as a result of research and development, acceptable results from clinical studies, including publication of results and patient/procedure data with varying levels of statistical relevancy, risks involved in introducing and marketing new products, potential acquisitions, consumer and industry acceptance, litigation and/or court proceedings, including the timing and monetary requirements of such activities, the timing of finding strategic partners and implementing such relationships, regulatory risks including approval of pending and/or contemplated 510(k) filings, the ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the Company’s business lines, the impact of the pending investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities Exchange Commission, and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company disclaims any obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

