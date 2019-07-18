Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Misonix, Inc.    MSON

MISONIX, INC.

(MSON)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Misonix to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 8

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 10:30am EDT

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, will be making a company presentation in the Vancouver Room at 11:00 a.m. ET that day. Management will also be available to meet with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings through-out the day.

The Misonix investor presentation is available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com. If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:   
Joe Dwyer                         
Chief Financial Officer   
Misonix, Inc.                     
631-927-9113 

Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MISONIX, INC.
10:30aMisonix to Present at the 39th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on ..
GL
07/01Misonix Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000 Indexes
GL
06/24MISONIX : SEC ends Misonix foreign corruption probe without action
AQ
06/21MISONIX : SEC Investigation of Misonix, Inc. Ends With No Action
AQ
06/20MISONIX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/20SEC Investigation of Misonix, Inc. Ends With No Action
GL
06/04MISONIX : Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for Nexus, its Revolutionary Integrated Ul..
AQ
06/03MISONIX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03Misonix Receives U.S. FDA Clearance for Nexus, its Revolutionary Integrated U..
GL
05/21MISONIX INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39,3 M
EBIT 2019 -6,53 M
Net income 2019 -6,46 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -32,6x
P/E ratio 2020 -45,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 5,54x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,24x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart MISONIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Misonix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 22,57  $
Spread / Highest target 28,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros G. Vizirgianakis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph J. Brennan Vice President-Operations
Joseph P. Dwyer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Daniel Voic VP-Engineering, Research & Development
Charles Miner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISONIX, INC.42.97%218
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC27.89%114 795
DANAHER CORPORATION35.60%99 980
INTUITIVE SURGICAL9.31%60 437
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION18.45%58 741
ILLUMINA0.99%44 526
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About