Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Misonix, Inc.    MSON

MISONIX, INC.

(MSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Misonix to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 10:31am EST

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference taking place on Monday, March 2nd at the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel in Boston. Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, along with Joe Dwyer, Misonix Chief Financial Officer, will be making a company presentation on Monday, March 2nd at 2:50 p.m. ET in the Orleans Room. Management will also be available to meet with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings through-out the day.

The Misonix investor presentation is available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.misonix.com.

If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company’s investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSON) designs, manufactures and markets minimally invasive ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removal of soft and hard tumors and tissue debridement, primarily in the areas of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wound care and maxillo-facial surgery. The Company combined its SonicOne wound debridement application with the recently acquired TheraSkin product, a leading cellular skin substitute indicated for all wound treatments. The Company’s sales force operates as two divisions, Surgical (Neuro and Spine Applications) and Wound. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of products that radically improve patient outcomes.

  
Contact:    
Joe Dwyer Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
Chief Financial Officer JCIR
Misonix, Inc. 212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com
631-927-9113 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MISONIX, INC.
10:31aMisonix to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference on March 2
GL
02/05MISONIX : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/05MISONIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/05MISONIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
02/05Misonix Reports Record Quarterly Revenue of $19.7 Million for Fiscal 2020 Sec..
GL
01/27Misonix to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host Confe..
GL
01/27MISONIX INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
01/23Misonix Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/22Misonix Announces Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
01/16MISONIX INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72,5 M
EBIT 2020 -12,6 M
Net income 2020 -10,9 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -23,3x
P/E ratio 2021 -37,0x
Capi. / Sales2020 4,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 298 M
Chart MISONIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Misonix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MISONIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,33  $
Last Close Price 17,16  $
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 65,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 57,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stavros G. Vizirgianakis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Arthur LaViolette Chairman
Sharon W. Klugewicz Chief Operating Officer
Joseph P. Dwyer Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Daniel Voic VP-Engineering, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISONIX, INC.-7.79%298
ABBOTT LABORATORIES3.22%158 560
MASIMO CORPORATION16.14%9 841
NOVOCURE LIMITED10.55%9 220
ASAHI INTECC CO., LTD.-10.21%6 712
PENUMBRA, INC.15.93%6 649
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group