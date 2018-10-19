Log in
News

Misonix to Report Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on November 8

10/19/2018 | 04:03pm CEST

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) (“Misonix” or the “Company”), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2019 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review the results. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 800/458-4148 (domestic) or 323/794-2598 (international) conference ID 9334394. Participants may also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Misonix’s website at www.misonix.com. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days following the live event at www.misonix.com.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Misonix, Inc.
Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) designs, develops, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company’s history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

Contact:  
Joe Dwyer
Chief Financial Officer
Misonix, Inc.
631-927-9113		 Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja, Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
212-835-8500 or mson@jcir.com

misonix.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
