Draftstars Breaks Record for Fantasy Sports Prize Pool Offering in Australia

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A record-breaking prize pool was paid out to more than 1600 savvy punters by Australia's biggest fantasy sports platform, Draftstars, following the conclusion of the AFL Grand Final. The final capped the biggest year in the platform's history, after being acquired earlier in the year by fellow Australian fantasy sports operator PlayUp.



Over 6500 fantasy team line-ups were entered into the competition, swelling the winnings paid out to over $112,000 in what some have touted one of the greatest grand finals ever.



First place went to JRod78 who took home over $10,000 after edging the nearest competition by two - accruing an indomitable 923 points.



JRod78 demonstrated prophetic abilities in his nine selections, which included superstar forward Josh Kennedy and Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey. Winning goal kicker Dom Sheed rounded out the selections in what surely saw the punter over the line, providing a finish almost enthralling as the game itself.



The NRL Grand final also produced a huge cash prize pool of $30,000, with payouts going to 590 players. Cameron Smith and Josh Addo-Carr were the predictable heavy hitters as the top prize of over $3800 was scooped up with 420.45 points.



PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic said, "We have been trying to get the prize pools up to these levels for over four years and to finally see mass entries and a significant prize pool is extremely exciting,"



"We will continue to grow Draftstars and look to grow these prize pools to be even bigger for our Australian citizens-only contests."



The grand final contests were replicated on PlayUp's own free-to-play platform, where in an interesting twist, players are rewarded in PlayChips, the native virtual currency of the platform. The PlayChip was developed to cater to PlayUp's vastly growing global user base.



PlayChips currently hold a value of US$0.01, but in December will be converted into a cryptocurrency that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as being accepted on PlayUp and several other online gaming platforms that make up the PlayChip Ecosystem. When combined, this ecosystem boasts over 1,000,000 users across 70 different countries.



A whopping ten million PlayChips (approx. AUD$140,000) was paid out to over 25,000 winners across both finals, indicating the international appeal Australian sports can carry when combined with a cryptocurrency-backed payment system.



"The global attention brought to Draftstars and PlayUp over the weekend was no coincidence," said Daniel Simic.



"The PlayChip has furthered our brands in ways we never imagined. It is clear that an effective global payment and rewards system is required to truly connect fantasy sport players on a global level."



"We believe that not only will the PlayChip continue to raise the global profile of our growing online gaming ecosystem, but of Australian sport as a whole."



The PlayChip is still in pre-sale with tokens available at http://www.playchip.global



About Draftstars



Draftstars was founded in 2015 to bring a world leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform to Australia. The Draftstars platform provides opportunities to wager on daily fantasy sports games spanning major local and international sporting codes such as the AFL, NRL, NBA and more.



About PlayChip



PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of seven independent partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.global/



or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747







About PlayUp:



PlayUp is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp Limited is the creator of the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, MadBookie and 123Gaming. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.



As announced on 09 April 2018, PlayUp agreed to merge with Mission NewEnergy Limited (ASX:MBT) (OTCMKTS:MNELF), subject to the approval of the ASX and NASDAQ and regulatory approval requirements. Upon the completion of the merger it is anticipated that the company's securities will seek to re-comply with both ASX and NASDAQ listing rules resulting in the trading of shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange and the ASX.





Source:



PlayUp





Contact:

Liam Kirby PlayUp Content Manager Liam.kirby@playup.com M: +61-478-742-910