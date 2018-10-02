Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mission Newenergy Limited    MBT   AU000000MBT6

MISSION NEWENERGY LIMITED (MBT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Draftstars Breaks Record for Fantasy Sports Prize Pool Offering in Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 08:35am CEST
Draftstars Breaks Record for Fantasy Sports Prize Pool Offering in Australia

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - A record-breaking prize pool was paid out to more than 1600 savvy punters by Australia's biggest fantasy sports platform, Draftstars, following the conclusion of the AFL Grand Final. The final capped the biggest year in the platform's history, after being acquired earlier in the year by fellow Australian fantasy sports operator PlayUp.

Over 6500 fantasy team line-ups were entered into the competition, swelling the winnings paid out to over $112,000 in what some have touted one of the greatest grand finals ever.

First place went to JRod78 who took home over $10,000 after edging the nearest competition by two - accruing an indomitable 923 points.

JRod78 demonstrated prophetic abilities in his nine selections, which included superstar forward Josh Kennedy and Norm Smith medallist Luke Shuey. Winning goal kicker Dom Sheed rounded out the selections in what surely saw the punter over the line, providing a finish almost enthralling as the game itself.

The NRL Grand final also produced a huge cash prize pool of $30,000, with payouts going to 590 players. Cameron Smith and Josh Addo-Carr were the predictable heavy hitters as the top prize of over $3800 was scooped up with 420.45 points.

PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic said, "We have been trying to get the prize pools up to these levels for over four years and to finally see mass entries and a significant prize pool is extremely exciting,"

"We will continue to grow Draftstars and look to grow these prize pools to be even bigger for our Australian citizens-only contests."

The grand final contests were replicated on PlayUp's own free-to-play platform, where in an interesting twist, players are rewarded in PlayChips, the native virtual currency of the platform. The PlayChip was developed to cater to PlayUp's vastly growing global user base.

PlayChips currently hold a value of US$0.01, but in December will be converted into a cryptocurrency that can be traded on the Ethereum blockchain, as well as being accepted on PlayUp and several other online gaming platforms that make up the PlayChip Ecosystem. When combined, this ecosystem boasts over 1,000,000 users across 70 different countries.

A whopping ten million PlayChips (approx. AUD$140,000) was paid out to over 25,000 winners across both finals, indicating the international appeal Australian sports can carry when combined with a cryptocurrency-backed payment system.

"The global attention brought to Draftstars and PlayUp over the weekend was no coincidence," said Daniel Simic.

"The PlayChip has furthered our brands in ways we never imagined. It is clear that an effective global payment and rewards system is required to truly connect fantasy sport players on a global level."

"We believe that not only will the PlayChip continue to raise the global profile of our growing online gaming ecosystem, but of Australian sport as a whole."

The PlayChip is still in pre-sale with tokens available at http://www.playchip.global

About Draftstars

Draftstars was founded in 2015 to bring a world leading daily fantasy sports (DFS) platform to Australia. The Draftstars platform provides opportunities to wager on daily fantasy sports games spanning major local and international sporting codes such as the AFL, NRL, NBA and more.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of seven independent partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.

For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.global/

or read the PlayChip Whitepaper: http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747



About PlayUp:

PlayUp is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp Limited is the creator of the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, MadBookie and 123Gaming. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.

As announced on 09 April 2018, PlayUp agreed to merge with Mission NewEnergy Limited (ASX:MBT) (OTCMKTS:MNELF), subject to the approval of the ASX and NASDAQ and regulatory approval requirements. Upon the completion of the merger it is anticipated that the company's securities will seek to re-comply with both ASX and NASDAQ listing rules resulting in the trading of shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange and the ASX.



Source:

PlayUp



Contact:

Liam Kirby
PlayUp Content Manager
Liam.kirby@playup.com
M: +61-478-742-910

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MISSION NEWENERGY LIMITED
08:35aDraftstars Breaks Record for Fantasy Sports Prize Pool Offering in Australia
AW
09/27PlayChip Confirms Listing with HitBTC
AW
09/19PlayChip Digital Currency Exchange "PlayXchange" Approved
AW
09/13PlayUp Launches PlayUp Bet - World's First Crypto-Enabled Betting Platform
AW
09/13MISSION NEWENERGY : PlayUp Launches PlayUp Bet - World's First Crypto-Enabled Be..
AQ
08/29The PlayChip Ecosystem Hits One Million Global Users as Online Gamers Seek to..
AW
08/06PlayUp Acquires 123gaming Limited
AW
08/06MISSION NEWENERGY : PlayUp Acquires 123gaming Limited
AQ
05/04PlayUp Acquires Innovative Social Betting Platform - betting.club
AW
05/04MISSION NEWENERGY : PlayUp Acquires Innovative Social Betting Platform - betting..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015VimpelCom posts Q4, 2014 losses amid tumbling currencies 
2015VimpelCom, MTS, Turkcell win Ukraine 3G rights 
2015YNDX, QIWI, VIP, MBT tumble after Moody's downgrade, sanctions threat 
2015Goldman lifts outlook on Turkcell 
2015VimpelCom, Hutchison reportedly closer to merging Italy operations 
Chart MISSION NEWENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Mission Newenergy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Swaminathan Mahalingam Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Burnett Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
James Garton Director & Head-Corporate Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISSION NEWENERGY LIMITED0.00%0
CHEVRON CORPORATION-0.64%234 671
HOLLYFRONTIER CORP36.47%12 292
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SA-3.84%11 714
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION-28.50%11 187
IDEMITSU KOSAN CO., LTD.32.47%10 997
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.