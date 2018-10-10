PlayChip Announces Conor McGregor Coach Owen Roddy as Brand Ambassador

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The PlayChip has continued its heavy role in sports sponsorships, with the Universal Gaming Token adding highly-regarded striking coach Owen Roddy, amongst other members of Team McGregor, to its team of ambassadors. The company is also negotiating an ambassador role with McGregor himself.



Roddy is a senior member of Conor McGregor's coaching staff and a close personal friend to the former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight champion. The agreement with PlayChip was reached last week in the build-up to what some had billed as the fight of the century, a part Roddy played a heavy role in promoting via a series of blogs on his YouTube and Instagram page.



McGregor was defeated by submission in the fourth round of Saturday's hugely anticipated bout against his Russian counterpart. The loss was only his fourth in MMA since turning pro. The fight ended in a highly controversial manner when Nurmagedov turned his attention to fellow PlayChip holder and McGregor teammate Dillion Danis, leaping the fence in an apparently unprovoked attack.



Teammates of the Russian followed suit, jumping into the ring and ambushing McGregor with a flurry of punches.



It was a disappointing end to what had otherwise been a fantastic spectacle in MMA fighting. Head of Blockchain for the PlayChip Luke Lombe was in the venue to witness one of the biggest events in UFC's history.



"We were disappointed to see such behaviour after such an evening of mixed martial arts at its finest," he said.



"While the post-fight actions cannot be condoned, it is pleasing to see Team McGregor and Owen turn their attentions towards a future rematch. Like the PlayChip with cryptocurrency, Owen and his team have had a huge role in promoting MMA to a record global audience and will continue to do so. We are excited to be a part of that journey."



Roddy joins international cricketing icon Brett Lee in his ambassador role with PlayChip, the exclusive cryptocurrency of an online gaming ecosystem consisting of eight platforms and over 1,000,000 users. A number of exciting promotions are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, including the opportunity to train with the world-renowned coach.



About PlayChip



PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem consists of seven independent partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.



About PlayUp:



PlayUp is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp Limited is the creator of the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, MadBookie and 123Gaming. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.



As announced on 09 April 2018, PlayUp agreed to merge with Mission NewEnergy Limited (ASX:MBT) (OTCMKTS:MNELF), subject to the approval of the ASX and NASDAQ and regulatory approval requirements. Upon the completion of the merger it is anticipated that the company's securities will seek to re-comply with both ASX and NASDAQ listing rules resulting in the trading of shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange and the ASX.





