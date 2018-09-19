Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The PlayChip Foundation has been approved to provide the first digital currency exchange, the "PlayXchange", in Australia with its own native token. Last week the PlayChip Foundation Ltd was registered to provide Digital Currency Exchange services by Australian regulatory body AUSTRAC.



AUSTRAC, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, is Australia's anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulator and financial intelligence unit. The registration is pursuant to subsection 76E(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Amendment Act 2017 (AML/CTF Act Amendment Act 2017).



The registration signals a huge step forward to the Foundation, which will operate a cryptocurrency exchange called the PlayXchange as part of a global payment solution to its more than one million users.



The development of the exchange is intended to provide a simple and easy 'all-in-one' user experience to PlayChip holders and players, who will have the opportunity to link their credit card, bank account, and cryptocurrency wallets into one unified wallet and exchange.



The PlayXchange will allow the instant purchase of, and conversion between, PlayChips and a number of fiat and cryptocurrency pairs. The PlayXchange creates a streamlined process for PlayChip users who can compete, win, and instantly cash out, all via the one interface.



The PlayXchange is also expected to drive massive liquidity to the PlayChip itself. All one million plus users of the Ecosystem passing KYC would immediately rank the exchange in the top 20 global crypto exchanges by user count.



Once 'one time' KYC requirements are met, users will have full access to the expanding suite of gaming and betting products within the PlayChip Ecosystem, in addition to the PlayXchange.



PlayChip Foundation Board Member, Daniel Simic, noted the importance of the announcement in order to drive cryptocurrency awareness and adoption.



"Our ability to provide exchange services to our customers is important to our strategy to make the PlayChip, and cryptocurrencies as a whole, more accessible to both our users and the general public," he said.



"The creation of an all-in-one gaming ecosystem with an inbuilt exchange is a massive step forward for the industry. One of the major challenges for the adoption of cryptocurrencies is the lack of ease of use and access. Many people get frustrated by holding several exchanges accounts, multiple KYC processes, private keys, and the process of transferring crypto from one place to another. The PlayXchange solves this problem."



The PlayXchange is set for release on December 19, 2018 to coincide with 3rd party exchange listings. A full-featured exchange is anticipated for Q1 2019.



The PlayChip is currently in pre-sale with tokens available at www.playchip.global until October 31, 2018.



About PlayChip



PlayChip is the Universal Gaming Token for sports betting, gaming, fantasy sports, and eSports, at the centre of an incentivised, blockchain-enabled sports community and gaming ecosystem. The PlayChip Ecosystem currently consists of eight partner platforms with more than a million users across over 70 countries. The PlayChip Ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms, making it the gaming token of choice around the globe.



For more information, please visit: http://www.playchip.global/



or read the PlayChip Whitepaper:

http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/26PCD747







About PlayUp:



PlayUp is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp Limited is the creator of the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, MadBookie and 123Gaming. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.



As announced on 09 April 2018, PlayUp agreed to merge with Mission NewEnergy Limited (ASX:MBT) (OTCMKTS:MNELF), subject to the approval of the ASX and NASDAQ and regulatory approval requirements. Upon the completion of the merger it is anticipated that the company's securities will seek to re-comply with both ASX and NASDAQ listing rules resulting in the trading of shares on the NASDAQ stock exchange and the ASX.





