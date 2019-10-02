Mistango River Resources - Mistango's Annual General Meeting

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango"). Mistango's annual general meeting ("AGM") was concluded yesterday on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Microtel Inn & Suites at 350 Government Road West at Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The vote for the election of directors was held yesterday. The voting results were completed, collected, and tabulated. The outcome of the vote has been declared, subject to a further order of the Ontario Superior Court. The results are being kept confidential, pending a further order of the Court, and will be released as soon as possible.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website:

www.mistangoriverresources.ca.

For further information please contact:

Donald Kasner, COO

Telephone: 1-705-567-5351

Fax: 1-705-567-5557

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48429