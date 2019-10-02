Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Mistango River Resources Inc.    MIS   CA60645A1021

MISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES INC.

(MIS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 09/19 03:54:27 pm
0.02 CAD   --.--%
10:15aMistango River Resources - Mistango's Annual General Meeting
NE
09/30Mistango River Resources - New Meeting Time and Location
NE
09/19Mistango River Resources Inc. Announces Director Resignation
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mistango River Resources - Mistango's Annual General Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 10:15am EDT

Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2019) - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango"). Mistango's annual general meeting ("AGM") was concluded yesterday on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Microtel Inn & Suites at 350 Government Road West at Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The vote for the election of directors was held yesterday. The voting results were completed, collected, and tabulated. The outcome of the vote has been declared, subject to a further order of the Ontario Superior Court. The results are being kept confidential, pending a further order of the Court, and will be released as soon as possible.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website:

www.mistangoriverresources.ca.

For further information please contact:
Donald Kasner, COO
Telephone: 1-705-567-5351
Fax: 1-705-567-5557

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48429


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES I
10:15aMistango River Resources - Mistango's Annual General Meeting
NE
09/30Mistango River Resources - New Meeting Time and Location
NE
09/19Mistango River Resources Inc. Announces Director Resignation
NE
09/17Mistango Responds to Orefinders' Misinformation Campaign
NE
09/11MISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES : Abruptly Adjourns AGM after Announcing 82% of Shares ..
AQ
09/10Mistango River Resources - Adjournment of Annual General Meeting to October 1..
NE
09/03Mistango River Resources - Announces Commencing of the Omega Phase V Drill Pr..
NE
08/20Mistango River Resources Announces Receipt of Its Omega Exploration Permit an..
NE
06/26Mistango River Resources Announces Omega Property New Exploration Program Aim..
NE
06/20Mistango River Resources - Announces Private Placement Financing and Sale of ..
NE
More news
Chart MISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Mistango River Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Kasner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Donald R. Kasner Chief Operating Officer & Director
Carina Da Mota Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael D. Demers Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISTANGO RIVER RESOURCES INC.-20.00%1
BHP GROUP8.09%117 930
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%87 956
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.64%31 722
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.10%18 198
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-11.06%13 885
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group