MISTRAS GROUP POSTPONES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2019 YEAR END EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

03/16/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has postponed its earnings release and conference call related to its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which had previously been scheduled for March 16, 2020, and March 17, 2020, respectively. 

MISTRAS plans to issue its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 2019 in the near future.  A separate press release will be issued once the date for the earnings release and conference call are finalized.  

The postponement of the call accommodates the additional time required to complete the accounting for the income tax provision.

About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS is a leading “one source” global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with asset life extension, improved productivity and profitability, compliance with government safety and environmental regulations, and enhanced risk management operational decisions.

MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry-leading products and technologies - 24/7 on-line monitoring of critical assets; mechanical integrity (MI) and non-destructive testing (NDT) services; destructive testing (DT) services; process and fixed asset engineering and consulting services; and its world class enterprise inspection data management and analysis software (PCMS™) to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single source provider.

For more information, please visit the company's website at http://www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Vice-President of Marketing at marcom@mistrasgroup.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 745 M
EBIT 2019 29,0 M
Net income 2019 5,77 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 6,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,16x
Capitalization 124 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis M. Bertolotti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sotirios J. Vahaviolos Executive Chairman
Jonathan H. Wolk Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Edward J. Prajzner Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, CAO & SVP
Jim J. Forese Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MISTRAS GROUP, INC.-69.87%124
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED5.74%123 475
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-51.09%107 803
TOTAL-47.10%74 217
GAZPROM PAO--.--%51 503
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-48.97%42 657
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group