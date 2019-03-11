MISTRAS Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results 0 03/11/2019 | 04:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Fiscal 2018 Gross Margin Expands to 28.0% from 26.8%; Gross Margins Expand in all segments Fourth Quarter Margins of 28.9% Reach Highest Fourth Quarter Margin in Three Years Highlights of the Fourth Quarter 2018* Q4 gross profit up 4% to $52.3 million



Q4 gross margin expands 210 basis points to 28.9%, highest fourth quarter margin in three years



Q4 net loss of $1.1 million and non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million



Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $16.1 million



Q4 cash flows from operating activities of $17.5 million Highlights of the Full Year 2018* FY gross profit of $207.8 million increased 11%



FY gross margin of 28.0% increased by 120 bps



FY net income of $6.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $16.1 million



FY adjusted EBITDA up 15% to $73.5 million



FY cash flows from operating activities was $41.7 million *- All comparisons are consolidated and versus the equivalent prior year period. PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MISTRAS Group, Inc. (MG: NYSE), a leading "one source" global provider of technology-enabled asset protection solutions, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

For the full year 2018, consolidated revenues grew 6% to a record $742 million reflecting both organic growth and the impact of strategic acquisitions. For the year, consolidated gross profit was up nearly 11% over 2017 to $208 million as the consolidated gross margin expanded by 120 basis points to 28.0% compared with 26.8% in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year increased 15% to $73 million. All three of the company’s business segments reported increased gross profit, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2018. Chief Executive Officer Dennis Bertolotti stated, "I am pleased to have achieved record revenue, while expanding gross margins across all three segments in 2018. We ended the year with strong momentum, with fourth quarter consolidated gross margin reaching 28.9%, the best fourth quarter margin in three years. Results for the year reflect the progress being achieved in positioning MISTRAS for continued growth and improved returns. In 2018, we exited from certain lower margin contracts, which reduced organic revenue growth, but contributed to improved margins. Our acquisition strategy continues to provide incremental growth and for the full year 2018, contributed nicely to margin expansion. I am very excited about our recent Onstream acquisition, which further diversifies our midstream business into the in-line pipeline inspection market. Onstream also helps accelerate the implementation of our MISTRAS digital solutions initiative and provides another fundamental building block for our overall technology map. Our acquisition funnel remains active with potential tuck-in opportunities that would strengthen and diversify our business. We intend to continue to pursue these growth avenues to take advantage of what we expect will be a market that continues to improve throughout 2019. The stability of our pipeline integrity operation, growing aerospace business and our expansion into mechanical services should enable continued improvement in 2019 and in the years to come.” Performance by segment, both during the quarter and year to date was as follows: Services segment fourth quarter revenues decreased by $6 million or 4%. The current period is compared to a year ago fourth quarter that included incremental revenue from previously deferred projects that were released in the prior year period. Full year 2018 revenues increased by $31 million or 6% over prior year period attributable to acquisitions as well as organic growth despite the impact of the nonrenewal of a large contract. The impact of this more disciplined growth strategy can be seen in Services segment gross profit margins, which improved 90 basis points in the fourth quarter to 27.4% despite the lower revenue levels. For the full year 2018 the gross profit margin was 26.4%, an 80 basis point improvement over the prior year period. International segment fourth quarter revenues decreased by $0.7 million or 2%, primarily due to unfavorable currency translation, offset by organic growth. Fourth quarter revenues were up in local currency. Full year 2018 revenues increased by $9 million or 6% over prior year period attributable to a combination of organic growth and favorable foreign currency translation. International segment gross profit margin was 30.1% in the fourth quarter, a 570 basis point improvement from the year ago quarter while full year 2018 gross profit margin were up 260 basis points to 29.6%. Margins benefited from a more favorable service and product mix reflective of the Company’s more disciplined growth strategy. Products and Systems segment revenue decreased by $0.2 million or 4% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year period. Full year 2018 revenues were up modestly over prior year period despite the product line divestment within this segment during the third quarter of 2018. Products and Systems segment gross profit margin improved by 750 basis points to 46.5% in the fourth quarter and by 300 basis points to 45.1% for the full year 2018. The Company generated $41.7 million of cash flows from operating activities and $20.5 million of free cash flow for full year 2018. The Company’s net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million) was $265.1 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $139.3 million at December 31, 2017. This increase in net debt was primarily attributable to the Onstream Acquisition, which closed during the fourth quarter of 2018. Guidance for 2019

The Company is introducing its planning assumptions and guidance for 2019. Total revenues expected to be between $765 million to $785 million;



Adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $90 million and $93 million;



Capital expenditures expected to be up to $25 million; and



Free cash flow expected to be between $42 million and $45 million. Year over year comparable will not be linear in 2019, because of the first quarter of 2019 lapping a year ago quarter that included more than $10 million of Services revenue from a large contract nonrenewal. Beginning in the first quarter of 2019 we will commence the exit of the staff leasing business in Germany, representing a further reduction of approximately $13 million in full year 2019 revenues. The Company believes that it can offset the effect of the revenue decreases through continuing margin expansion as was demonstrated throughout 2018.

Conference Call

In connection with this release, MISTRAS will hold a conference call on March 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). The call will be broadcast over the Web and can be accessed on MISTRAS' Website, www.mistrasgroup.com. Individuals in the U.S. wishing to participate in the conference call by phone may dial 1-844-832-7227 and use confirmation code 1092346 when prompted. The International dial-in number is 1-224-633-1529. Those who wish to listen to the call later can access an archived copy of the conference call at the MISTRAS Website. About MISTRAS Group, Inc.

MISTRAS offers one of the broadest "one source" services and technology-enabled asset protection solution portfolios in the industry used to evaluate the structural integrity of energy, industrial and public infrastructure. Mission critical services and solutions are delivered globally and provide customers with the ability to extend the useful life of their assets, improve productivity and profitability, comply with government safety and environmental regulations and enhance risk management operational decisions. MISTRAS uniquely combines its industry leading products and technologies - 24/7 on-line monitoring of critical assets; mechanical integrity ("MI") and non-destructive testing ("NDT") services; destructive testing services; and its proprietary world class data warehousing and analysis software - to provide comprehensive and competitive products, systems and services solutions from a single source provider. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.mistrasgroup.com or contact Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director, Marketing Communications at marcom@mistrasgroup.com . Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about MISTRAS' financial results and estimates, products and services, business model, strategy, growth opportunities, profitability and competitive position, and other matters. These forward-looking statements generally use words such as "future," "possible," "potential," "targeted," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would" and other similar words and phrases. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. A list, description and discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 14, 2018, as updated by our reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and MISTRAS undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Use of Non-GAAP Measures In addition to financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), this press release also contains adjusted financial measures that we believe provide investors and management with supplemental information relating to operating performance and trends that facilitate comparisons between periods and with respect to projected information. The term "Adjusted EBITDA" used in this release is a financial measurement not calculated in accordance with GAAP and is defined as net income attributable to MISTRAS Group, Inc. plus: interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and certain acquisition related costs (including transaction due diligence costs and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration), foreign exchange (gain) loss and, if applicable, certain special items which are noted. A Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to a financial measurement under GAAP is set forth in a table attached to this press release. In the press release, the Company also uses the term “non-GAAP Net Income,” which is GAAP net income adjusted for certain items management believes are unusual and non-recurring. In the tables attached is a table reconciling “Net Income (Loss) (GAAP)” to “Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)” which reconciles the non-GAAP amount to a GAAP measurement. In addition, the Company has also included in the attached tables non-GAAP measurement” “Segment and Total Company Income (Loss) Before Special Items”, reconciling these measurements to financial measurements under GAAP. The Company uses the term “free cash flow”, a non-GAAP measurement the Company defines as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which is classified as an investing activity). The Company also uses the term “net debt”, a non-GAAP measurement defined as the sum of the current and long-term portions of long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents. Media Contact:

Nestor S. Makarigakis, Group Director of Marketing Communications

marcom@mistrasgroup.com

1 (609) 716-4000

Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,544 $ 27,541 Accounts receivable, net 148,324 138,080 Inventories 13,053 10,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,870 18,884 Total current assets 202,791 195,008 Property, plant and equipment, net 93,895 87,143 Intangible assets, net 111,395 63,739 Goodwill 279,259 203,438 Deferred income taxes 1,930 1,606 Other assets 4,767 3,507 Total Assets $ 694,037 $ 554,441 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 13,863 $ 10,362 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 73,895 65,561 Current portion of long-term debt 6,833 2,358 Current portion of capital lease obligations 3,922 5,875 Income taxes payable 1,958 6,069 Total current liabilities 100,471 90,225 Long-term debt, net of current portion 283,787 164,520 Obligations under capital leases, net of current portion 9,075 8,738 Deferred income taxes 23,148 8,803 Other long-term liabilities 6,482 11,363 Total Liabilities 422,963 283,649 Commitments and contingencies Equity Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 28,562,608 and 28,294,968 shares issued 285 282 Additional paid-in capital 226,616 222,425 Retained earnings 71,553 64,717 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (27,557 ) (16,805 ) Total Mistras Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity 270,897 270,619 Non-controlling interests 177 173 Total Equity 271,074 270,792 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 694,037 $ 554,441 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended December 31, (unaudited) For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue $ 180,762 $ 187,643 $ 742,354 $ 700,970 Cost of revenue 122,892 132,093 512,024 492,238 Depreciation 5,555 5,230 22,456 21,020 Gross profit 52,315 50,320 207,874 187,712 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,120 39,535 166,352 153,025 Impairment charges — — — 15,810 Pension withdrawal expense — — 5,886 — Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (2,384 ) — Research and engineering 896 521 3,310 2,272 Depreciation and amortization 3,122 2,510 11,957 10,363 Acquisition-related expense (benefit), net 1,675 1,071 532 482 Litigation charges — 400 — 1,600 Income from operations 2,502 6,283 22,221 4,160 Interest expense 2,370 1,273 7,950 4,386 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 132 5,010 14,271 (226 ) Provision for income taxes 1,197 4,141 7,426 1,942 Net (loss) income (1,065 ) 869 $ 6,845 $ (2,168 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes (4 ) (15 ) 9 7 Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (1,061 ) $ 884 $ 6,836 $ (2,175 ) (Loss) earnings per common share Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.24 $ (0.08 ) Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 28,541 28,294 28,406 28,422 Diluted 28,541 29,410 29,427 28,422 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Operating Data by Segment

(in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues Services $ 139,966 $ 146,000 $ 574,619 $ 543,565 International 37,210 37,906 153,448 144,265 Products and Systems 6,139 6,372 23,426 23,297 Corporate and eliminations (2,553 ) (2,635 ) (9,139 ) (10,157 ) $ 180,762 $ 187,643 $ 742,354 $ 700,970 For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Gross profit Services $ 38,299 $ 38,728 $ 151,974 $ 139,160 International 11,191 9,255 45,464 38,974 Products and Systems 2,854 2,485 10,560 9,798 Corporate and eliminations (29 ) (148 ) (124 ) (220 ) $ 52,315 $ 50,320 $ 207,874 $ 187,712 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Segment and Total Company Income from Operations (GAAP) to Income before Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Services: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 10,234 $ 15,466 $ 47,126 $ 46,677 Pension withdrawal expense — — 5,886 — Bad debt provision for troubled customers 650 — 650 1,200 Reorganization and other costs 166 69 458 684 Acquisition-related expense, net 1,385 440 576 392 Income before special items (non-GAAP) 12,435 15,975 54,696 48,953 International: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) 1,240 (330 ) 3,953 3,537 Reorganization and other costs 419 600 3,966 1,055 Acquisition-related (benefit), net — — (409 ) (501 ) Income before special items (non-GAAP) 1,659 270 7,510 4,091 Products and Systems: Income (loss) from operations (GAAP) 336 (77 ) 2,368 (16,991 ) Impairment charges — — — 15,810 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (2,384 ) — Reorganization and other costs — 18 29 18 Income (loss) before special items (non-GAAP) 336 (59 ) 13 (1,163 ) Corporate and Eliminations: Loss from operations (GAAP) (9,308 ) (8,776 ) (31,226 ) (29,063 ) Litigation charges — 400 — 1,600 Reorganization and other costs — 184 305 184 Acquisition-related expense, net 290 631 365 591 Loss before special items (non-GAAP) (9,018 ) (7,561 ) (30,556 ) (26,688 ) Total Company: Income from operations (GAAP) $ 2,502 $ 6,283 $ 22,221 $ 4,160 Litigation charges — 400 — 1,600 Pension withdrawal expense — — 5,886 — Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (2,384 ) — Impairment charges — — — 15,810 Bad debt provision for troubled customers 650 — 650 1,200 Reorganization and other costs 585 871 4,758 1,941 Acquisition-related expense, net 1,675 1,071 532 482 Income before special items (non-GAAP) $ 5,412 $ 8,625 $ 31,663 $ 25,193 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Summary Cash Flow Information

(in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net cash provided by (used in): Operating activities $ 41,664 $ 55,799 Investing activities (155,450 ) (102,797 ) Financing activities 113,969 53,045 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2,180 ) 2,340 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (1,997 ) $ 8,387 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)

(in thousands) For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 GAAP: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 41,664 $ 55,799 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (20,584 ) (19,314 ) Purchases of intangible assets (541 ) (1,255 ) Non-GAAP: Free cash flow $ 20,539 $ 35,230 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net (loss) income $ (1,065 ) $ 869 $ 6,845 $ (2,168 ) Less: net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of taxes (4 ) (15 ) 9 7 Net (loss) income attributable to Mistras Group, Inc. $ (1,061 ) $ 884 $ 6,836 $ (2,175 ) Interest expense 2,370 1,273 7,950 4,386 Provision for income taxes 1,197 4,141 7,426 1,942 Depreciation and amortization 8,677 7,740 34,413 31,383 Share-based compensation expense 1,347 1,436 6,107 6,575 Litigation charges — 400 — 1,600 Impairment charges — — — 15,810 Pension withdrawal expense — — 5,886 — Gain on sale of subsidiary — (2,384 ) — Acquisition-related expense, net 1,675 1,071 532 482 Reorganization and other costs 585 871 4,758 1,941 Bad debt provision for troubled customers 650 — 650 1,200 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 660 7 1,311 604 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,100 $ 17,823 $ 73,485 $ 63,748 Mistras Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Reconciliation of

Net Income (Loss) (GAAP) and Diluted EPS (GAAP) to Net Income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

and Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2018 (1) 2017 (1) 2018 (1) 2017 (1) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (1,061 ) $ 884 $ 6,836 $ (2,175 ) Impairment charges — — — 11,860 Reorganization and other costs 496 617 3,718 1,331 Bad debt provision for troubled customers 488 — 488 908 Pension withdrawal expense — — 4,524 — Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (1,833 ) — Residual impact of tax act 115 1,565 1,732 (662 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 1,624 874 674 251 Litigation charges — 461 — 1,211 Net income Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) 1,662 4,401 $ 16,139 $ 12,724 Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.23 $ (0.08 ) Impairment charges — — — 0.4 Reorganization and other costs 0.02 0.02 0.13 0.04 Bad debt provision for troubled customers 0.02 — 0.02 0.03 Pension withdrawal expense — — 0.15 — Gain on sale of subsidiary — — (0.06 ) — Residual impact of tax act — 0.05 0.06 (0.02 ) Acquisition-related expense, net 0.06 0.03 0.02 0.01 Litigation charges — 0.02 — 0.04 Diluted EPS Excluding Special Items (non-GAAP) $ 0.06 $ 0.15 $ 0.55 $ 0.42 (1) - On December 22, 2017, the United States enacted fundamental changes to federal tax law following passage of the Tax Act (the “Tax Act”). Accordingly, during the three months and year ended respective periods for December 31, 2018 and 2017, the Company recorded a net charge as highlighted in the table above, primarily attributable to three items; i) the transition tax ii) the remeasurement of federal deferred tax assets and liabilities from 35% to 21% and iii) amounts attributable to deferred tax assets due to changes made to executive compensation rules pursuant to the Tax Act. In reconciling net income and diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP measures, the Company allocated all the related tax effects inclusive of the Tax Act, as recorded during the three months and year ended periods for December 31, 2017, to the specific special items. The remaining tax impact of the Tax Act, as well as the 2018 adjustment, was reflected as a residual impact, which is shown as a separate line in the non-GAAP reconciliation table above.

