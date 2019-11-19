Log in
Mitcham Industries : Announces Deliveries of BuoyLink 4DX RGPS Systems

11/19/2019

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. ("Mitcham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that its Seamap subsidiary has recently completed additional deliveries of its BuoyLink 4DX RGPS positioning systems.   So far this year, Seamap has delivered orders totaling almost $3.0 million for the 4DX version of its BuoyLink product line. Axxis Geo Solutions and the WGP Group unit of Magseis Fairfield are among the customers receiving deliveries so far this year.

Guy Malden, Co-CEO of Mitcham commented, "Our BuoyLink 4DX RGPS positioning system continues to gain traction with operators of seismic exploration vessels.  We believe that BuoyLink 4DX is quickly becoming the preferred RGPS positioning solution for marine seismic surveys.  This new generation of BuoyLink RGPS modules uses the latest advances in GNSS receiver technology to provide subdecimeter positioning for source floats and tailbuoys, and we increasingly see this technology applied in a number of new applications such as ocean bottom surveys and various research activities."

About Mitcham Industries

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.   Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment. Through its Equipment Leasing segment, Mitcham believes it is the largest independent provider of exploration equipment to the seismic industry.

Contacts:

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


Mitcham Industries, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitcham-industries-announces-deliveries-of-buoylink-4dx-rgps-systems-300960962.html

SOURCE Mitcham Industries, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
