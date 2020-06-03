Mitcham Industries : Seeks Shareholder Approval For Reincorporation In Delaware As Part Of Plan To Rebrand As MIND TECHNOLOGY, INC.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) ("Mitcham" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is seeking shareholder approval for a reincorporation from the State of Texas to Delaware, which will include rebranding and renaming the Company MIND Technology, Inc. Please refer to the Definitive Proxy that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 29, 2020, accessible at http://ir.mitchamindustries.com/ under SEC filings, and that will be mailed to shareholders in the near future for more details on the proposed reincorporation.

Rob Capps, Co-Chief Executive Officer, stated, "After making significant progress over the past year transforming Mitcham away from its traditional oil and gas activities, we strongly believe our rebranding effort better reflects our technological advantages and core competencies, and will enhance our sales and marketing efforts to our target markets and end customers.

"In connection with these proposed changes and in recognition of our focus on our marine technology products business, as well as recent changes in the global energy markets, we think that it's now appropriate to further de-emphasize our land seismic leasing business. Accordingly, we have decided to make no new investments in land seismic lease pool equipment and will attempt to maximize the value of our existing operations and equipment through leasing or sales transactions. We are also taking steps to adjust the cost structure of this portion of our business to reflect the ongoing operations.

"We encourage shareholders to support this and the other proposals contained in the Proxy Statement when they vote their proxies so we can begin rebranding immediately thereafter," concluded Capps.

CONFERENCE CALL REMINDER

Management has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, June 11th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss fiscal 2021 first quarter results and its rebranding efforts. To access the call, please dial (412) 902-0030 and ask for the Mitcham Industries call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. Investors may also listen to the conference live on the Mitcham Industries corporate website, http://www.mitchamindustries.com , by logging onto the site and clicking "Investor Relations." A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through June 18, 2020 and may be accessed by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13703929#. A webcast archive will also be available at http://www.mitchamindustries.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations by email mind@dennardlascar.com .

ABOUT MITCHAM INDUSTRIES

Mitcham Industries, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Mitcham has a global presence with operating locations in the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Hungary, Colombia and the United Kingdom. Mitcham's worldwide Marine Technology Products segment, which includes its Seamap and Klein Marine Systems units, designs, manufactures and sells specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

