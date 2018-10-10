Log in
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC (MAB)
Marston's sees higher FY profit as pub sales rise

10/10/2018 | 09:18am CEST
A pint of beer is poured into a glass in a bar in London

(Reuters) - Pub operator Marston's Plc said on Wednesday that it expects higher annual pretax profit, as total pub sales rose 3.2 percent boosted by unusually hot weather and the World Cup in the second half of the year.

The results indicated a progress after first-half sales of several pub operators including Marston's and peers such as JD Wetherspoon and Greene King were hit by heavy snow and rain.

Like-for-like sales at Marston's Taverns business rose 3.8 percent for the year ended Sept. 29, the company said.

"We are encouraged that our dining pubs are now seeing improving momentum and we expect to make further progress in 2019," Chief Executive Officer Ralph Findlay said.

Marston's total yearly brewing volumes rose 47 percent, boosted by the acquisition of the Charles Wells Beer Business, which brought well-known ale brands Bombardier, Young's and McGowan's into Marston's portfolio last year.

Wolverhampton-based Marston's also said it would buy 15 former Mitchells & Butlers pubs from Aprirose, a property investment company.

(This version of the story corrects company name to Wetherspoon from Witherspoon in the second paragraph.)

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREENE KING -0.68% 473.7264 Delayed Quote.-13.28%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC -0.40% 1256.7475 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
MARSTON'S PLC -4.50% 96 Delayed Quote.-10.04%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 2.42% 262.2 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 164 M
EBIT 2018 301 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 1 720 M
Yield 2018 0,98%
P/E ratio 2018 7,71
P/E ratio 2019 7,41
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,24x
Capitalization 1 096 M
Managers
NameTitle
Phil Urban Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Lewis Ivell Non-Executive Chairman
Tim C. Jones Finance Director & Executive Director
Ronald Alexander Robson Deputy Chairman
Edward Irwin Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC-9.57%1 444
STARBUCKS CORPORATION0.49%76 278
COMPASS GROUP PLC0.19%33 389
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC-1.28%27 641
SODEXO-21.20%14 690
DARDEN RESTAURANTS13.14%13 446
