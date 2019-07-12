Log in
Mitchells & Butlers : Exclusive cider range launched at two M&B brands

07/12/2019 | 11:55am EDT

Pip & Wild, a range of premium fruit ciders that are naturally low in calories and crafted by Aspall Cyder, has launched exclusively in around 160 All Bar One and Premium Country Pubs outlets in partnership with Molson Coors.

Using natural ingredients inspired by the hedgerow, Pip & Wild will be available to All Bar One and Premium Country Pub guests in two flavours, Wild Strawberry & Rose and Blackberry & Nettle. Crafted by Aspall master cider makers in Suffolk, it has been made with apple cider using only natural fruit juices, extracts and flavours to create a fruit cider that is naturally lower in calories.

Molson Coors and Mitchells & Butlers have partnered to exclusively launch Pip & Wild on draught with the first flavour, Wild Strawberry & Rose, available throughout the summer before switching to Blackberry & Nettle later in the year.

Richard Yarnell, Beer & Cider Category Manager at Mitchells & Butlers said: 'Aspall has been a great premium cider partner for Mitchells & Butlers over a number of years, so it's really exciting to work on brand new, draught cider innovation with them in Pip & Wild.

'Cider is a product that is crafted and blended by experts, so we are keen to present this expert craft in a way it deserves. Served in a tumbler, over ice, and with a fresh fruit garnish designed to showcase the quality of the fruit used in the cider making process will maximise the drink's impact on guests. We're excited to see their reactions to Pip & Wild in our bars and restaurants.'

Commenting on the new range Jim Shearer, Marketing Director at Molson Coors, said: 'We know many consumers are keen to live a more balanced lifestyle, but still want to be able to treat themselves to a refreshing, naturally flavoured premium fruit cider. The Pip & Wild range is low in calories and so offers consumers the option to still enjoy a delightfully sharp and fruity cider, while also managing their calorie in-take.'

By listing the refreshing and intriguingly flavoured drink at All Bar One and Premium Country Pubs, guests from both urban and rural areas will be able to enjoy Pip & Wild.

Disclaimer

Mitchells & Butlers plc published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 15:54:07 UTC
