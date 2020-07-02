Mitchells & Butlers : Half Year Results 2020

(For the 28 weeks ended 11 April 2020)

Highlights

Strong operational performance demonstrated before lockdown

Rapid and effective action taken to protect guests and team members and to reduce costs

New financing arrangements provide security and flexibility

Experience of German business provides clear path for re-opening

Well positioned to benefit from recovery on re-opening

Reported results

Total revenue of £1,039m (HY 2019 £1,186m)

Operating (loss)/profit of £(51)m (HY 2019 £140m)

(Loss)/profit before tax of £(121)m (HY 2019 £75m)

Basic (loss)/earnings per share of (25.0)p (HY 2019 14.3p)

Trading results

First half trading includes nearly four weeks of enforced closure due to Covid-19

Like-for-like sales a growth of 0.9% before closure remained consistently ahead of the market b

growth of 0.9% before closure remained consistently ahead of the market Adjusted operating profit a £108m (HY 2019 £151m)

£108m (HY 2019 £151m) Adjusted earnings per sharea 7.2p (HY 2019 16.1p)

Balance sheet and cash flow

Unsecured committed financing facilities extended by £100m to total £250m to 31 December 2021

Capital investment of £82m (HY 2019 £90m), including 2 new site openings and 166 conversions and remodels (HY 2019 208)

Cash flow of £58m (HY 2019 £23m)

Full property valuation and impairment review undertaken resulting in an overall decrease in book value of £524m

Net debt of £2.2bn including £543m of lease liabilities following adoption of IFRS 16

Phil Urban, Chief Executive, commented:

'The business was performing very well before the enforced closure in response to Covid-19, building on the strengths of our estate of mainly freehold properties, our diversified and well-loved brands and our team's industry leading operational skills. These assets, coupled with our early experience of re-opening in Germany, give us a clear plan for re-opening and ensure that we are well placed to continue to bring people and communities together and to keep Mitchells & Butlers at the forefront of the eating and drinking-out market.'

Definitions

a - The Directors use a number of alternative performance measures (APMs) that are considered critical to aid the understanding of the Group's performance. APMs are explained later in this announcement.

b - As measured by the Coffer Peach business tracker.

