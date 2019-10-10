Mitchells & Butlers : O'Neill's Pubs announce 'Sound of Summer' winner

After a nationwide search for the UK's best music talent, Oxford-based indie-rock band Lacuna Common have been announced winner of O'Neill's pubs 'Sound of Summer' competition.

As well as winning a three-day tour and receiving the coveted 'Sound of Summer' crown, Lacuna Common will be supporting Scottish rock group Biffy Clyro at the 'Jack Daniel's Presents' festival in Birmingham on the 17th October.

The competition, which kicked off in June, saw rising stars of the music scene showcase their talents to excited crowds at O'Neill's pubs up and down the country. After a series of 32 heats, six semi-finals were held in five of their iconic pubs; London Wardour Street, Glasgow Merchant Square, Reading, Birmingham Broad Street and Nottingham. Following the finals, a group of industry experts came together to decide the winning act.

James Ireson, marketing manager for O'Neill's said: 'We're so excited to announce Lacuna Common as this year's 'Sound of Summer' competition winner. It was great to see so many bands enter and such a high standard of talent across the country.

'We've enjoyed listening to all of this year's entrants and look forward to hearing what else Lacuna Common have to offer!'

O'Neill's operate just under 40 town and city centre pubs across the UK, showcasing an eclectic mix of live music and all the best sporting action.