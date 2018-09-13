Charity Dynamics and Mitek Enhance the Experience for More Than Two Million American Heart Association Fundraisers with Mobile Check Deposit

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charity Dynamics, a leading nonprofit digital technology and services solutions company, and Mitek, a global leader in mobile capture and identity verification solutions, today announced that they are now providing new technology tools to the American Heart Association — the world’s leading voluntary health organization devoted to fighting cardiovascular disease and stroke. The companies are enhancing the fundraising experience for the Association’s national youth market fundraising program — one of the three largest charitable peer-to-peer fundraising programs in the country with mobile check deposit. This will enable their more than 2 million participants to quickly and easily deposit check donations directly from their mobile phone.



Mobile check deposit — provided through Charity Dynamics’ Boundless Fundraising mobile application platform, features Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® and automatic check capture technology, MiSnap. This technology allows fundraisers to quickly and easily capture a photo of a paper check and deposit it electronically, all in a couple of clicks via their mobile device.

“It is so great to see parents, teachers and their student fundraisers gain immediate value,” said Charity Dynamics CEO Bob Riazzi. “Our mobile check deposit solution offers organizations a better participant experience, enables immediate recognition of fundraisers, shortens the time to conduct donor stewardship and accelerates revenue collection. I’m thrilled that an innovative organization like the American Heart Association is taking the lead in bringing this technology to their constituents.”

“We’re proud to know that our technology is helping to support the mission of organization like the American Heart Association,” said Michael Diamond, general manager, payments, for Mitek. “By collaborating with Charity Dynamics on its Boundless Fundraising app, we’re able to bring our best-in-class mobile check capture and deposit technology to non-profits of all sizes to help them improve their peer-to-peer fundraising with an innovative way for fundraisers to deposit the checks they receive.”

About Charity Dynamics

Charity Dynamics is a strategy, fundraising and online marketing firm for nonprofit organizations. Our staff has over 175 years’ experience working directly for nonprofits, working with organizations of all sizes, including some of the biggest names in the nonprofit and foundation world. Charity Dynamics delivers what charities need to help fulfill their missions: more awareness, supporters, engagement and donations. Our solutions include strategic consulting, creative services, fundraising solutions, and innovative technologies. At Charity Dynamics, our mission is to fulfill yours. For more information, please visit www.charitydynamics.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets in mitigating financial risk and meeting regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users’ experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding process. Mitek’s innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,100 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mitek-systems-inc-

Follow Mitek on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/miteksystems

Connect with Mitek on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/MitekSystems

See Mitek on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/miteksystems

Read Mitek’s latest blog post: http://www.miteksystems.com/blog

Mitek Contact:

Ann Reichert

Senior Director of Marketing

pr@miteksystems.com

Kati Halloran

LEWIS

mitekus@lewisteam.com