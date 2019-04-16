Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mitek Systems, Inc.    MITK

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(MITK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Infographic: Our digital identity verification process, at a glance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/16/2019 | 01:28pm EDT

With data breaches, identity fraud, account takeover fraud and account opening fraud on the rise, high abandoment rates and the risk of losing a bulk of good customers, both businesses and customers will benefit from the use of a state-of-the-art digital identity verification process. A new relationship between security and user experience (UX) has entered into the identity landscape and will continue to evolve into the future - and we move our process and science right along with it.

Here's an infographic illustrating how our digital identity verification technology, Mobile Verify®, proofs real-world identities quickly and accurately, helping businesses to combat fraud, onboard more customers quicker, and promote trust within their communities, in five easy steps:

Mitek's software interactively guides users through commands to take an optimal photo of their identity document and compares it with a selfie of their face to encourage widespread, rapid user adoption as well as a higher image acceptance rate. (More about facial comarison here.)

Our machine learning technology uses algorithms to match the document image with thousands of government-issued ID formats from around the world, maintained our our cloud-based repository. Our fraud-detection software releases hundreds of AI-based analytics of the image and its extracted data to prove the document's authenticity. Once it's authenticated, biometric facial comparison algorithms decide if the photo in the ID matches the customer's selfie and a clean decision is made about whether or not the identity is genuine and belongs to the applicant.

Proofing real-world identities in a smart and fully automated way to return quick and conclusive results will help businesses keep identity fraudsters out, onboard more good customers quickly, and foster trust.

Disclaimer

Mitek Systems Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 17:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
01:28pINFOGRAPHIC : Our digital identity verification process, at a glance
PU
04/11MITEK : Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with th..
AQ
04/09MITEK : expands auto-capture user experience across all digital channels with th..
AQ
04/09MITEK : Expands Auto-Capture User Experience Across All Digital Channels with th..
AQ
03/18MITEK : What does the future of identity look like?
PU
03/12Mitek to Present at 31st Annual ROTH Conference on March 19, 2019
GL
03/08MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
02/28MITEK : Provide a superior guest experience with mobile identity verification
PU
02/28MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
02/22MITEK : We'll be at the Agilysys Inspire 2019 Users Conference
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 84,6 M
EBIT 2019 15,9 M
Net income 2019 -2,55 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 197,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,44x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,42x
Capitalization 460 M
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
James C. Hale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.9.71%460
SNAP INC115.06%15 654
SEA LTD (ADR)108.92%9 782
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-2.55%7 893
MOMO INC (ADR)51.54%7 448
GRUBHUB INC-14.95%5 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About