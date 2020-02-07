Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mitek Systems, Inc.    MITK

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(MITK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 09:11pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced today that Aaron Korsen has been named Senior Vice President, North American Identity Sales.

Most recently, Aaron led the North America sales operation for the Netsuite services.  Prior to Netsuite, Aaron led global sales for Kenandy, a SalesForce Ventures and Lightspeed-backed ERP software company. Before joining Kenandy, Aaron was Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Luxent, a Salesforce.com service partner and application developer.  Korsen also spent 23 years at Epicor Software where he was the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for its retail division (currently operating as Aptos) and a Vice President of Sales for their manufacturing vertical. Through these roles Aaron has leveraged both direct and channel sales organizations for rapid growth.

“Aaron brings with him more than two decades of cloud computing and software sales leadership experience,” said Max Carnecchia, CEO.  “Aaron’s proven track record for building high performing sales teams, accelerating revenue growth and establishing successful and loyal client communities is the perfect fit with Mitek’s identity business.”

Required Information regarding inducement equity grant: 

In connection with Mr. Korsen’s employment, the Board of Directors of the Company granted to Mr. Korsen options to purchase up to 92,610 shares of the Company’s common stock.   The options have an exercise price of $9.49 per share, the closing price of the Company’s common stock as quoted on The NASDAQ Stock Market on the grant date.  The options vest over four years, with 25% of such options vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant, with the remaining 75% vesting ratably on a monthly basis thereafter.  The options have a ten-year term.  The options were granted as an inducement to Mr. Korsen to accept employment with the Company and were granted in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). 

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect. Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St. Petersburg. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com

Contact:
Cindy White
Vice President of Global Marketing
pr@miteksystems.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
09:11pMitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales
GL
06:07aMITEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
01/30MITEK SYSTEMS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30Mitek Reports 25% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter and Significant Incr..
GL
01/23Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on January 30, 20..
GL
01/07Mitek to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on ..
GL
2019MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019MITEK : Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
2019MITEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 100 M
EBIT 2020 4,95 M
Net income 2020 4,10 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 89,5x
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 366 M
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,83  $
Last Close Price 8,95  $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Jeffrey C. Davison Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.20.26%382
SNAP INC.4.10%26 431
MOMO INC.-2.54%6 393
GRUBHUB INC.12.29%5 112
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-4.72%4 249
DENA CO., LTD.-11.85%2 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group