MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(MITK)
Mitek : MiSnap™ webcam auto-capture for digital identity verification launch

04/17/2019 | 03:23pm EDT

The desktop ID document image capture capabilities present an opportunity for businesses to onboard customers securely across all digital platforms (mobile apps, mobile web and now desktop browsers) to reduce onboarding friction and increase conversion rates. Many users still complete the entire account opening process on their desktop computers and now they have an intuitive and guided interface to automatically capture a high-quality image of their identity document on the first attempt. Our image capture technology improves image acceptance rates for authentication and onboarding to help improve the overal digital identity verification experience.

MiSnap employs sophisticated image capture technology, delivering a superior auto-capture experience for desktop and across mobile devices through:

  • Guided commands: Real-time commands such as where to place a document in relation to the camera or detection of glare on the ID document are some of the conditions evaluated in order to help the user capture an optimal image, which improves image acceptance rates and reduces capture retries.
  • Advanced image analysis: Once MiSnap has achieved an optimal capture of the ID document, the software then further analyzes the image and makes the necessary adjustments in order to process all images consistently and accurately.
  • Modern architecture: Because MiSnap uses WebAssembly, it can perform at native speeds and is easy to integrate into customers' web-based apps and requires minimal footprint.

Read the full press release here.

Mitek Systems Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 19:22:04 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 84,6 M
EBIT 2019 15,9 M
Net income 2019 -2,55 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 197,50
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,43x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,41x
Capitalization 459 M
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
James C. Hale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.9.62%459
SNAP INC112.16%15 443
SEA LTD (ADR)107.16%9 699
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC-3.55%7 813
MOMO INC (ADR)52.55%7 497
GRUBHUB INC-13.67%6 039
