Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mitek Systems, Inc.    MITK

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

(MITK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitek Sets New Identity Verification Standard With One Step Liveness Detection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in digital identity verification solutions, today announced new innovation in its Liveness Detection feature. As the industry-first provider of Liveness Detection, Mitek is extending its technology to offer virtually spoof-proof facial comparison across all digital channels (native and web) – through one simple selfie. There are no additional steps for the consumer.

Mitek’s extended Liveness Detection provides customers with additional security against identity fraud, while ensuring a simple and seamless consumer experience – regardless of their preferred channel. A person submits an identity document along with a single selfie image to verify their identity, which are analyzed for facial comparison and composition such as texture, lighting and other factors to detect any form of impersonation. A multi-layered approach simultaneously evaluates for printed photos, video replays, low-quality and realistic silicone masks, doll and mannequin faces. In beta tests, customers saw significant improvements in detecting impersonation attempts.

“Increasingly, your digital identity is your gateway to everything you do in both the digital and physical worlds. It’s how you buy goods, send and receive money, and even exchange notes with your doctor,” said Stephen Ritter, Chief Technology Officer at Mitek. “Mitek is setting the standard for digital identity verification, enabling enterprises to provide the highest level of security and convenience for consumers everywhere they need it.”

While alternative solutions with in-app Liveness Detection offer protection from fraud threats, these often lack safeguards for web browsers. That leaves the more than 37% of consumers who most often interact with their banking accounts through the bank’s website vulnerable to attack. The growth of new, more sophisticated forgery technologies like deepfakes means standard image analysis on these websites is no longer enough to verify identity. Omnichannel Liveness Detection helps to close the security gap on web channels by preventing hackers from gaining easy access.

“Liveness Detection completes the identity verification flow, while at the same time ensuring a positive customer experience,” said Brian Swanson, Executive Vice President, Head of Consumer Bank at Axos Bank. “At the end of the day, it’s about creating that mutual, deep-trusted customer relationship.”

Omnichannel Liveness Detection is offered within Mitek’s facial comparison technology. Mitek’s solutions include Liveness Detection technology with Level 1 Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) Conformance Testing by iBeta and is ISO/IEC 30107-3 compliant.

Learn more about facial comparison with Liveness Detection here.

About Mitek:
Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in AI and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists financial institutions, payments companies and other businesses operating in highly regulated markets in mitigating financial risk and meeting regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Mitek also reduces the friction in the users’ experience with advanced data prefill and automation of the onboarding process. Mitek’s innovative solutions are embedded into the apps of more than 6,500 organizations and used by more than 80 million consumers for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego, CA with offices in New York, NY; London, England; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Paris, France and St Petersburg, Russia. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Mitek Contact
Angela M. Romei
Corporate Communications Director
pr@miteksystems.com

Ed Cruz
LEWIS for Mitek
MitekUS@teamlewis.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
08:01aMitek Sets New Identity Verification Standard With One Step Liveness Detectio..
GL
02/07Mitek Appoints Aaron Korsen as Vice President, North American Identity Sales
GL
02/07MITEK : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
01/30MITEK SYSTEMS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/30MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
01/30Mitek Reports 25% Revenue Growth in Record First Quarter and Significant Incr..
GL
01/23Mitek to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results on January 30, 20..
GL
01/07Mitek to Present at the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York on ..
GL
2019MITEK SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019MITEK : Announces $10 Million Share Repurchase Program
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 100 M
EBIT 2020 4,95 M
Net income 2020 4,10 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 89,5x
P/E ratio 2021 49,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,65x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,11x
Capitalization 366 M
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,83  $
Last Close Price 8,95  $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Jeffrey C. Davison Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.16.99%382
SNAP INC.4.90%26 431
MOMO INC.-1.97%6 393
GRUBHUB INC.3.95%5 112
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-2.36%4 249
DENA CO., LTD.-11.85%2 227
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group