Mitek : The case for active authentication in 2019

Customers value meaningful digital relationships based on trust

We already know that customers are more willing to share data and go through extra steps to confirm their identity for a convenient and seamless experience. But we now know that they're also willing to take a few extra steps through a more thorough process to confirm a person's identity. In fact, Experian's recent 2019 Global Identity and Fraud Report that explores key factors that matter most to consumers for gaining trust and confidence in an increasingly digital world found that 74% of consumers cited security as the most important aspect of their online experience. At the same time, 72% said they would be willing to go through a more thorough enrollment process at account opening if it meant easier access to their accounts later, showing us the equivalent value of convenience and security.

66% of consumers worldwide say that they have confidence in a method that provides some visible signs of security (and friction)

So, while these savvy users want more immediate access, quicker check-outs, relevant recommendations, they also equally want to eliminate the risk that can often come with this expediency. Trust has become a key to success for businesses and financial institutions.

Fostering the trust consumers expect will build your customer base and loyalty to your brand

67% prefer doing business with a website that could guarantee a person is who they claim to be

Striking the right balance between security and convenience

Security and convenience have traditionally been at odds with each other, though, having existing in an inversely proportionate relationship through the birth and growth of the digital economy. We understand that you want to provide a secure place for your customers to bank or do business - and that you most likely realize what a tall order an optimal negotiation between security and expediency can be. The right balance, and an online experience that customers expect, can be achieved with the latest, advanced technology and authentication methods.

46% of customers are more confident in banks who use physical biometrics to verify their identity

As the landscape of the digital channel matures and online trust becomes vital for businesses and brands to retain today's astute customer, businesses will benefit from implementing a digital identity verification solution that provides a smooth and intuitive user experience with beyond-human levels of accuracy. Mitek's online identity verification solution, Mobile Verify® employs an easy-to-use combination of superb image-capture technology, AI machine learning techniques, biometric face comparison to return quick and conclusive results.

References

1. 2019 Global Identity and Fraud Report. Experian. January 2018. (http://images.go.experian.com/Web/ExperianInformationSolutionsInc/%7Bc73...)

2. 2018 Digital identity: Consumer confidence report. September 2018. (https://www.miteksystems.com/resources/2018-digital-identity-consumer-co...)

3. 2019 Global Identity and Fraud Report. Experian. January 2018. (http://images.go.experian.com/Web/ExperianInformationSolutionsInc/%7Bc73...)

