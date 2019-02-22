Log in
Mitek : We'll be at the Agilysys Inspire 2019 Users Conference

02/22/2019

Agilysis Inspire 2019
February 25 - 27
Caesers Palace, Las Vegas

We're excited to be a part of the Agilysys Inspire 2019 Users Conference next week at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas, talking to folks about ways to enhance the guest experience with real-time ID verification. Our booth (#12) will be located in the Partner Pavilion and our own John Greene will also speak on a panel on Tuesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. about the guest experience and creating solutions to provide users with the premium experience they that they value and expect.

Every year, Agilysis, a global provider of next-generation hospitality software, hosts its customer user conference, Inspire. The event gives attendees a front-row seat to the most innovative hospitality technology and an in-depth look at the hospitality solutions they use from dedicated and knowledgeable experts in the industry over a three-day span.

Schedule a meeting with us

Disclaimer

Mitek Systems Inc. published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 23:11:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 84,6 M
EBIT 2019 15,9 M
Net income 2019 -2,55 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 183,00
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,09x
Capitalization 425 M
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 14,4 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
James C. Hale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.1.85%425
SNAP INC68.42%12 405
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC2.86%8 129
GRUBHUB INC3.50%7 211
MOMO INC (ADR)33.98%6 531
SEA LTD (ADR)38.78%5 262
