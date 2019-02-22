Mitek : We'll be at the Agilysys Inspire 2019 Users Conference

Agilysis Inspire 2019

February 25 - 27

Caesers Palace, Las Vegas

We're excited to be a part of the Agilysys Inspire 2019 Users Conference next week at Caesers Palace in Las Vegas, talking to folks about ways to enhance the guest experience with real-time ID verification. Our booth (#12) will be located in the Partner Pavilion and our own John Greene will also speak on a panel on Tuesday, February 26 at 2 p.m. about the guest experience and creating solutions to provide users with the premium experience they that they value and expect.

Every year, Agilysis, a global provider of next-generation hospitality software, hosts its customer user conference, Inspire. The event gives attendees a front-row seat to the most innovative hospitality technology and an in-depth look at the hospitality solutions they use from dedicated and knowledgeable experts in the industry over a three-day span.

