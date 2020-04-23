Log in
Mitek to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results  on April 30, 2020

04/23/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK, www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, after the close of the market.

Mitek management will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors on April 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the company's financial results.

To access the live call, dial 888-394-8218 (US and Canada) or +1 856-344-9221 (International) and give the participant passcode 7991473.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.miteksystems.com. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately two hours following the end of the call, and it will remain available for one week. To access the call replay dial-in information, please click here.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions built on the latest advancements in computer vision and machine learning. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable an enterprise to verify a user’s identity during a digital transaction, which assists businesses operating in highly regulated markets to reduce financial risk and meet regulatory requirements while increasing revenue from digital channels. Financial services, marketplaces and other organizations around the world use Mitek to reduce friction creating the digital experiences their customers expect. Mobile Deposit® and Mobile Verify® are used by millions of consumers for check deposit, new account opening and more. The company is based in San Diego with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Paris and St. Petersburg. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedInTwitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.  

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Group, Inc.
mitk@mkr-group.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 97,5 M
EBIT 2020 1,83 M
Net income 2020 2,27 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 151x
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,42x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,88x
Capitalization 333 M
Chart MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitek Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 10,63  $
Last Close Price 8,15  $
Spread / Highest target 53,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scipio Maximus Carnecchia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bruce E. Hansen Chairman
Jeffrey C. Davison Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Ritter Chief Technology Officer
Alex W. Hart Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.6.54%333
SNAP INC.-23.82%24 587
MOMO INC.-31.37%4 797
GRUBHUB INC.-15.85%3 984
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-33.18%2 836
DENA CO., LTD.-0.62%1 518
