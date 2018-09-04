Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mitel Networks Corp    MITL   CA60671Q1046

MITEL NETWORKS CORP (MITL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mitel Boosts Organization with EMEA Executive Appointments to Drive Customer Migration to Cloud and Expand On-Site Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 10:01am CEST
  • Thomas Veit to lead Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Middle East, Russia, CIS and Austria/CEE
  • Christophe Chamy promoted to Managing Director of Mitel France

LONDON, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitel® (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) today announced key executive appointments to accelerate the company’s strategic initiatives in Europe. With the #1 market share position in EMEA1 and #2 in UCaaS worldwide2, Mitel is building on this momentum to further accelerate cloud adoption in EMEA while increasing its leadership position in the on-site market.

Christophe Chamy
Managing Director, Mitel France


Thomas Veit
Regional Vice President, Rest of Europe, Mitel


Thomas Veit joins Mitel as Regional Vice President for Mitel’s Rest of Europe region, overseeing the Nordics, Benelux, Spain, Italy, Middle East, Russia, CIS and Austria/CEE. Veit brings an array of experience to the Mitel international team, having previously served as Vice President EMEA and APAC for Channel Strategy with NCR, and having held senior EMEA leadership positions at Unify, Avaya, Cisco Systems, SonicWall and Ingram Micro.

With the objective of driving an EMEA growth market for Mitel, Christophe Chamy has been appointed Managing Director of Mitel France. Formerly Sales Director of Mitel France, Chamy will leverage more than 20 years of experience in the IT industry to support both end users’ and channel partners’ migration to the cloud, while also maintaining and growing Mitel’s share of on-site business.

Veit and Chamy will report to Jeremy Butt, Senior Vice President International at Mitel, and will supplement the existing leadership team in EMEA:

  • Richard Roberts, Vice President UK, Ireland and South Africa
  • Manuel Ferre-Hernandez, Managing Director Mitel Germany
  • Ulrich Blatter, Managing Director Mitel Switzerland

In today’s increasingly hyperconnected and hypercompetitive world, cloud-enabled, real-time collaboration and communications are critical components for businesses that want to achieve their growth ambitions and stay competitive. By providing businesses with a choice of private and public cloud models, Mitel is strongly positioned to help customers transition to the cloud in a way that fits their specific needs.

Quotes

“Our go-to-market strategy and continued commitment to providing customers a best path to the cloud have successfully driven early cloud adoption in the region,” said Jeremy Butt, Senior Vice President International, Mitel. “The EMEA market has now entered an acceleration phase where businesses of all sizes are transforming and transitioning to cloud-based communications and collaboration. These leadership changes will ensure we maximize the momentum built to date.”

“This is an exciting time in Mitel’s history,” said Thomas Veit, Regional Vice President Rest of Europe, Mitel. “The cloud has a huge transformative potential for customer experience and companies’ productivity. Mitel is uniquely positioned to address partners and individual customers’ needs, and I look forward to taking Mitel’s business to the next level.”

“Cloud adoption is gaining traction in France, where we’re seeing double digit growth,” said Christophe Chamy, Managing Director, Mitel France. “With a large installed base and a complete portfolio of on-site and both private and public cloud solutions, Mitel is best-placed to drive customers’ migration to the cloud and most importantly, help them make the most of real-time communications and collaboration.”

About Mitel
A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

MITL- C

Contact Information

Media - Americas
Camille Beasley
469-212-0433
camille.beasley@mitel.com 

Media – EMEA/APAC
Sandrine Quinton
+33 (0)130-964-301
sandrine.quinton@mitel.com 

Investors
Michael McCarthy
469-574-8134
michael.mccarthy@mitel.com   

Industry Analysts
Denise Hogberg
469-212-0434
denise.hogberg@mitel.com		 

 __________________________

1 MZA – Global Call Control Market - 2017
2 Synergy Research Group – Cloud Market Growth & Segment Leaders - 2017

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0655a8a-b0f7-4c69-9c99-366102d406b6
http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82afaaf9-2a1c-4c75-8377-222c7999d687 

mitel.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITEL NETWORKS CORP
10:01aMitel Boosts Organization with EMEA Executive Appointments to Drive Customer ..
GL
08/29Mitel Introduces CCaaS Solution to Enable Businesses to Provide More Intellig..
GL
07/26Complimentary Technical Snapshots on Lumentum Holdings and Three More Communi..
AC
07/17Mitel Optimizes Its Go-to-Market Strategy in EMEA & South Pacific; Signs Part..
GL
07/10Mitel Shareholders Approve Acquisition of Mitel By Affiliates of Searchlight ..
GL
07/05Research Reports on BlackBerry Mitel Networks Sierra Wireless and Evertz Tech..
AC
06/26Free Technical Research on Lumentum Holdings and Three More Communication Equ..
AC
06/22MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of ..
BU
06/22THE LAW OFFICES OF VINCENT WONG : Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Mit..
BU
06/11MITEL : Appoints Maria Blakeway as Vice President of Customer Success
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/02Tracking John Paulson's Paulson & Company Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/01Mitel Networks misses by $0.13, misses on revenue 
07/26Reasonably Priced Stocks With Strong Momentum 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
07/10Mitel shareholders approve acquisition of Mitel by affiliates of Searchlight .. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 286 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 15,6 M
Debt 2018 441 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 91,67
P/E ratio 2019 26,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
Capitalization 1 349 M
Chart MITEL NETWORKS CORP
Duration : Period :
Mitel Networks Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITEL NETWORKS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard D. McBee President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Terry Hedley Matthews Chairman
Steven Edward Spooner CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Jamshid Rezaei Chief Information Officer
Peter Dominic Charbonneau Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITEL NETWORKS CORP33.66%1 349
ORACLE CORPORATION2.75%193 405
SAP10.90%147 652
INTUIT39.10%56 313
SERVICENOW INC50.59%34 932
HEXAGON32.20%20 413
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.