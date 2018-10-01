Mitel Next Draws Customers and Partners to Phoenix for First-Hand Look at the Future of Business Communications

Phoenix October 01, 2018 (Globe Newswire)

Americas event shares insights and strategies for mastering collaboration to achieve peak performance

• Keynote by thought leader Geoffrey Moore, bestselling author of 'Crossing the Chasm'

• Real-world examples of communications technology enabling digital transformations

• Innovation sneak peeks plus deep dives into cloud, contact center, IoT, AI and more

The Valley of the Sun and desert horizons will set the stage for this year's Mitel Next Americas conference, the destination event bringing together Mitel® (Nasdaq:MITL) (TSX:MNW) customers, partners, industry analysts and consultants to hear more about the company's vision for helping businesses compete today and tomorrow. Centered around the theme of collaboration as a path to peak performance, the four-day, immersive event takes place Oct. 1-4 in Phoenix with a full roster of speakers, use case presentations, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities.

Held at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, the Mitel Next Phoenix featured lineup includes:

• Keynote from business transformation visionary Geoffrey Moore, author of 'Crossing the Chasm.'

• Fireside chat with Bill Schlough, Senior Vice President and CIO, the San Francisco Giants.

• Mitel customer panel with Simon Etta, Director of Communications Services, the City of Baltimore; Steven Pankretic, Director of IT, Massey Services, Inc.; and Eric Laracuente, Infrastructure Engineer, Secura Insurance.

• Demonstrations showcasing the integration of Google Contact center AI and a presentation from Adam Champy, Senior Product Manager, Google.

• Presentations from Rich McBee, Mitel President and CEO, and other members of the company's senior leadership team.

General sessions and breakout tracks will explore topics ranging from cloud to contact center, IoT, AI and beyond. Real-world examples and a Solutions Center will offer a view into how Mitel's communications technology is helping different types of businesses-across a variety of industries-embrace digital transformation and elevate their competitive game.

Quotes

'Mitel Next provides a platform for Mitel customers to learn best practices, ensure they're making the most of their communications solution and find out what technology developments lie ahead,' said Judy Abbott, Mitel User Group Board of Directors. 'This is an essential event for companies that are serious about taking their own customer service to the next level and becoming more efficient.'

'For a business, peak performance is tied to how well you communicate and collaborate with people, things and data. Most organizations recognize that, but many are spread thin and trying to balance IT objectives with financial considerations,' said Rich McBee, Mitel CEO. 'Mitel is uniquely able to offer a choice in owned or subscription-based cloud solutions, which gives them more options to drive peak productivity, a differentiated customer experience and move from where they are now to where they want to be.'

Additional Fact

• Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

• Mitel also received a North American Unified Communications Growth Excellence Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan.

