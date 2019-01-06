Mitel Introduces Next Generation Voice, Collaboration and Contact Center Innovations for Unified Communications Portfolio

Ottawa January 07, 2019 (Globe Newswire)

New releases now available globally for every major UC platform and application suite

• Demonstrates commitment to the UC market through continued investment in delivering innovations for Mitel's on-site product portfolio

• Future-proofs customers' technology investments while powering digital transformation

• Enhances security, speeds innovation and is purpose-built for emerging IoT and AI technologies

• Supports omnichannel interactions on consumers' device and media platform of choice

Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, today announced updates to the company's flagship unified communications (UC) solutions to offer businesses more advanced voice, collaboration and contact center features for driving productivity and delivering better customer experiences.

According to leading telecoms and IT analyst firm MZA, UC solutions will continue to represent a significant percentage of the global communications market with on-premises (including virtualized solutions), private cloud and hybrid deployments anticipated to represent almost 80 percent of demand for mid-sized and large enterprises in 2023. Mitel's MiVoice, MiCollab and MiContact Center solutions address this demand with flexible deployment choices, particularly for organizations with advanced contact center operations, omnichannel interactions or unique integration requirements.

The newly expanded capabilities include the following:

• MiCollab - multiple customer interface enhancements that make it even easier for employees to talk, meet and share information using Mitel's leading collaboration offering, a single solution that brings communications and collaboration tools together to simplify the way people work.

• MiVoice Office 400 - the introduction of a new hardware platform and technology for Mitel's flagship solution targeted at small to mid-sized customers that future-proofs business communications for years to come, offering a collaboration environment that can grow as they do.

• MiVoice MX-ONE - the introduction of a high-performance, cost-effective gateway with CloudLink-readiness to future-proof and enable applications and security enhancements for large enterprises.

• MiVoice Business - the addition of a next-generation containerization software architecture to drive speed to market for applications and business efficiency software upgrades for one of the industry's most advanced mid-market communications solutions.

• MiContact Center and MiContact Center Enterprise - expanded omnichannel capabilities for MiVoice 400, MX-ONE and MiVoice 5000 that enable businesses to leverage web, chat, voice and social media interactions to provide a seamless customer experience.

• Mitel SIP-DECT - 4th-generation SIP-DECT technology that brings a new portfolio of base stations and feature enhancements to the full line of Mitel cordless IP and SIP devices, solving companies' vertical-specific mobile communications requirements.

These latest advancements reflect Mitel's dedication to providing tailored communications and collaboration solutions that accelerate customers' digital transformation. Designed to increase speed to innovation, Mitel's product roadmap also delivers high levels of security and enables businesses to leverage emerging technologies like IoT and AI to solve today's problems and prepare for tomorrow's challenges.

Visit Mitel's UC solutions site to learn more about the new releases.

Quotes

'We operate in a complex industry with sharp differences in highs and lows. Within a moment's time, it can switch from a small volume of requested rides to 250 people in line. Therefore, we have to be quick and flexible in adjusting personnel and the number of vehicles needed,' said Charlotte Dettner, Director of Switchboard and Transport Management, Taxi Stockholm. 'This would not be possible without digital transformation and the flexibility of communications solutions powered by Mitel.'

'Businesses are at different points in their cloud journey, and the collaboration solution an individual customer ultimately chooses depends on their operating and economic models,' said Martin Bitzinger, Vice President, Unified Communications Products and Solutions, Mitel. 'No matter the industry, company size, or how they are geographically-dispersed, Mitel's commitment to making communications seamless ensures protection for new and existing investments, as companies seek to drive productivity and create exceptional customer experiences.'

Additional Facts

• Mitel ranks as the leading supplier of business communications systems in Western Europe and among the top three brands in North America (source: MZA).

• Mitel is #2 in global market share for contact center systems shipped (source: MZA).

• Mitel is the only brand recognized across the Gartner Magic Quadrants for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Unified Communications as a Service.

Related Materials

• Download complimentary copies of the 'Team Collaboration & Communications for Dummies ' and 'Digital Transformation for Dummies' e-books.

• Avoid over-engineering or under-investing in your communications system with these seven-step guides.

• Learn why organizations like Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and Radisson Blu Hamburg rely on solutions from Mitel.

