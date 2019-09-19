Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Announces 2019 Half Year Results

19-09-2019 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Mithra Announces 2019 Half Year Results Strong revenue growth from continuing operations (+191%) with best first half-year EBITDA since IPO

half-year EBITDA since IPO Cash position remains solid at EUR 77.5 million, key for further R&D development

Confirmed unique safety profile of Mithra's innovative contraceptive pill Estelle® following positive results in both Europe/Russia and United States/Canada. Filing with regulatory authorities planned by end of 2019

Phase III E4 monotherapy study of Donesta ® in menopause ready to start pending agency approvals Liege, Belgium, 19 September 2019 - 7 :30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, announces its financial results for the six-monthperiod ending 30 June 2019, prepared in accordance with IFRS. The full interim report is available on the Investors section of the website. Financial Highlights Group Revenue up 55% from EUR 12.6 million to EUR 19.6 million. Revenues from continuing operations up 191% from EUR 6.7 million 1 , mainly due to licensing revenues recognized for partnership agreements with leaders in Women's Health such as Gedeon Richter for EUR 15 million.

mainly due to licensing revenues recognized for partnership agreements with leaders in Women's Health such as Gedeon Richter for EUR 15 million. Non-recurring income of EUR 4.3 million in June 2019 thanks to gain on sale of disposal to Ceres Pharma realized in July 2018.

income of EUR 4.3 million in June 2019 thanks to gain on sale of disposal to Ceres Pharma realized in July 2018. Major improvement of EBITDA 2 with significant increase of 78% from EUR -11.5 million to EUR -2.5 million.

with significant increase of 78% from EUR -11.5 million to EUR -2.5 million. R&D spend increased to EUR 20.9 million (from EUR 19.4 million in June 2018), reflecting beginning of the Phase III Donesta® programs.

The positive results of Estelle Phase III leading to a filing preparation imply an increased probability of success for commercialization, resulting in an increase in net financial result (EUR -105,679k vs EUR -28,934k in June 2018).

-105,679k vs EUR -28,934k in June 2018). Net financial result of EUR -105,679k, driven by changes in fair value of contingent liabilities (earn outs) of EUR -98.9 million and by changes in amortized costs of refundable government advances of EUR -4.9 million. Both are non-cash items, the impact of which result from the above mentioned increase in probability of success.

-105,679k, driven by changes in fair value of contingent liabilities (earn outs) of EUR -98.9 million and by changes in amortized costs of refundable government advances of EUR -4.9 million. Both are non-cash items, the impact of which result from the above mentioned increase in probability of success. Cash position remains solid at EUR 77.5 million, key for further R&D development, with good visibility on backlog of contracts and new partnership deals to come. Excluding revenues from discontinued operations. EBITDA is an alternative performance measure disclosing earnings before interest, financial income, tax, amortization and depreciation and the change in fair value of contingent consideration payable. investors.mithra.com 1

19-09-2019 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Operational Highlights (including post-period end) Positive results of Estelle® Phase III oral contraceptive study ("E4 Freedom") in both Europe/Russia and United States/Canada. These results confirm the unique safety profile of Mithra's innovative contraceptive, as well as the previous data from the Estelle® Phase II study on hemostasis and ovarian function. Mithra on track for filing with agencies by end of 2019.

Donesta® Phase III studies launching in second half of 2019 pending approvals and on track to target marketing authorization in 2023.

Expansion of E4 development program with a potential third late stage clinical product candidate, PeriNesta ® , for the underserved perimenopausal market.

, for the underserved perimenopausal market. Received additional patent for Estelle® in Japan in the dysmenorrhea indication, a market four times larger than the contraceptive market.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Estetrol an Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a life-threatening form of neonatal asphyxia.

life-threatening form of neonatal asphyxia. Additional commercialization agreements signed for Estelle® in MENA region 3 with Itrom and in Israel with Dexcel Pharma.

with Itrom and in Israel with Dexcel Pharma. Additional commercialization agreements for Myring™ signed with Itrom (MENA region),

Megalabs (Latin and South America), Hormosan (Germany) and Dexcel Pharma (Israel).

Megalabs (Latin and South America), Hormosan (Germany) and Dexcel Pharma (Israel). Positive outcome of Myring™ registration procedure in Europe that will lead to an additional

15 Marketing Authorization for a total of 23.

15 Marketing Authorization for a total of 23. Launch of manufacturing process of Myring™ at Mithra CDMO 4 facility in Belgium, with production of first commercial batches for European market. Second production phase for Europe has already started. Production of Estelle® validation batches for both U.S. and EU filing ongoing.

facility in Belgium, with production of first commercial batches for European market. Second production phase for Europe has already started. Production of Estelle® validation batches for both U.S. and EU filing ongoing. Crucial Marketing Authorization for Tibelia® in Canada (New Chemical Entity), which plays a significant role in the international commercial expansion strategy in key markets like the United States.

Significant increase in staff from 190 to 250 (+30%). Further job creation is expected in the coming months. François Fornieri, CEO of Mithra Women's Health, comments: "Celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, 2019 has gotten off to a very good start. Our financial position was further strengthened with revenue growth, increasing 191% to EUR 19.6 million in 2019 from EUR 6.7 million last year. We've reported the best half-yearEBITDA since our IPO in 2015. Furthermore, with a strong cash position, a backlog of contracts with regulatory milestones to be collected in the near term, and a very promising out-licensingactivity, Mithra is able to fund trials and complete the development of the menopausal programs. Our comfortable financial situation also allows us to be selective in identifying the best commercial partner for our candidate blockbuster Estelle® in the United States. We are more than ever confident, as negotiations for key markets progress, in parallel with the filing preparation both in the United States 3 Middle East and North Africa 4 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization investors.mithra.com 2

19-09-2019 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information and Europe, planned by end 2019. We have also begun preparations for strategic and operational alignment for the launch of Estelle® worldwide. At our Mithra CDMO, several important milestones were reached during this first half of 2019. With state-of-the-art equipment and know how, the company has tripled its production capacity to deliver the next commercial batches of Mithra's vaginal ring Myring™ for the European market. We are very pleased to see Myring™ come to market, especially in Belgium and in Germany. Our Mithra CDMO has also valided new test batches of Myring™ for the potential commercialization in the U.S. by Mayne Pharma from 2020 and is currently manufacturing Estelle® validation batches for both the U.S. and EU filing. In terms of R&D, we have launched pivotal studies for our implant Zoreline® and continue to explore additional indications for E4, in particular in pediatric neuroprotection which benefits from the Orphan Drug Designation. On the intellectual property front, there are over 30 patent families covering our E4 platform, and which we are striving to extend to protect our assets into the future." investors.mithra.com 3

19-09-2019 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Operational review Estetrol (E4) unique native estrogen pipeline Estelle®-- the fifth generation oral contraceptive In H1 2019, Mithra announced a number of key milestones for Estelle®, Mithra's combined oral contraceptive (COC) candidate, composed of 15 mg Estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP). In January, Mithra announced positive topline results of Estelle® Phase III study in the United States/Canada ("E4 Freedom"). The primary efficacy endpoint indicates excellent contraceptive efficacy, with a Pearl Index (PI) of 2.415 per 100 women (98% efficacy rate), in line with expectations and similar to a recently FDA approved combined hormonal contraceptive (Annovera™6) and one of the best-selling Combined Oral Contraceptives (COC) in the U.S. (Lo-loestrin®7) with USD 527.7 million sales (15% yoy growth8). Key secondary endpoints (same as the one for the EU/RU study) were also achieved. These results confirm the unique benefit/risk profile of Mithra's innovative contraceptive, as well as the previous data from the Estelle® Phase II study on hemostasis and ovarian function. In March, Mithra announced that it had signed a 20-year binding Head of Terms agreement with ITROM Pharmaceutical Group (ITROM) for the commercialization of Estelle® in the Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, ITROM will distribute Estelle® in MENA9 territories (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon and Jordan) where the COC market is estimated at EUR 30 million a year10. This agreement represents a deal worth up to EUR 55 million over the period. In August (post period end), Mithra announced that it had entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Dexcel Pharma for the commercialization of Estelle® in Israel. Mithra will receive a down payment and recurring revenues based on minimum annual quantities (MAQ). Moreover, Mithra will manufacture Estelle® at its Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization facility (CDMO) in Belgium. Also in August, Mithra announced that it had obtained a key additional patent for Estelle® for the dysmenorrhea11 indication in Japan. Mithra considers Japan as one of its priority target territories for Estelle®, mainly due to the attractively priced and large market profile. Mithra already has a business partner - Fuji Pharma - for the commercialization of Estelle® in Japan and in the ASEAN countries, with a potential deal value of EUR 450 million over the period. This additional patent opens the door for the dysmenorrhea market, which is four times larger than the contraceptive market, particularly thanks to the attractive reimbursement rate. Together, the contraception and dysmenorrhea markets in Japan account for at least EUR 270 million a year12. The issuance of this patent covering the management of dysmenorrhea extends Estelle's IP protection in Japan until 2037. In addition, Mithra will apply for a patent term extension based on its marketing authorization for Estelle® in Japan, which should extend the patent life for a maximum of 5 years. The patent application covering dysmenorrhea has also been filed in about 20 countries, mainly in Asia and European definition Registered trademark of Therapeutics MD Registered trademark of Allergan Plc Allergan plc 2018 full year earnings release Middle East and North Africa IQVIA Q3 2017: KSA, UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Kuwait Dysmenorrhea refers to the symptom of painful menstruation IQVIA 2017 investors.mithra.com 4

19-09-2019 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information Latin America where the dysmenorrhea market is particularly attractive in terms of sales volume and pricing. Following the positive results of Phase III, Mithra is currently compiling the data for the filing with the regulatory authorities that should be completed by the end of 2019. Mithra will also continue its partnering discussions for the exclusive license and commercialization rights, in particular in the U.S., as well as in other key international markets. PeriNesta®-- the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause In January, Mithra announced the expansion of its E4 development program with a third E4-based product candidate, PeriNesta®, for the underserved perimenopausal market. Perimenopause affects women between late reproductive and menopausal age, and is characterized by persistent irregular menstrual cycles, extreme fluctuations in hormonal levels, frequent anovulation and the appearance of VMS13. PeriNesta® (E4 15 mg/DRSP 3 mg/Vit) has the potential to be the first product on the market to meet the needs of women during this phase of life. It would offer women experiencing perimenopause an improved benefit-risk contraceptive solution and address the first menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes. PeriNesta® will be the subject of a limited safety study with a comparable formulation to E4 15mg/DRSP 3 mg in women aged around 50 years with vasomotor symptoms. The cost of the study will be low thanks to the extensive clinical data available. Mithra has also filed an additional patent application based on the existing data generated in previous clinical studies. This patent would strengthen and extend the E4 intellectual property estate for menopause and perimenopause until 2039. This new blockbuster potential represents a significant new business opportunity while requiring limited additional investment. Up to 35 million patients each year in the U.S. and three major European markets make up this underserved market14. This represents a multi-billion EUR market value with no existing approved product on the market addressing the dual need of contraception and relief of hot flushes and other menopausal symptoms during perimenopause. Pending regulatory agency approvals, Mithra should be in a position to target market authorizations in 2023. Donesta®-- the next-generation hormone therapy The results of the Phase II study of Donesta® confirmed the potential of Donesta® as a next generation hormone therapy with a better benefit/risk profile. After these promising results, the Company announced early 2019 plans to accelerate preparations for its proposed Phase III E4 monotherapy study of Donesta® in menopause. This worldwide randomized, multicenter, double-blind, partial, placebo-controlled Phase III trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of E4 for the treatment of moderate to severe VMS in postmenopausal women. Mithra appointed leading specialist Contract Research Organization (CRO) ICON Plc (NASDAQ: ILCR) to manage the study. The start of patient recruitment for this Phase III with E4 monotherapy is planned for the second half of 2019 pending approvals. The global menopause market currently stands at USD 12.6 billion and is expected to grow to approximately USD 16 billion by 202515. With a strong cash position, a backlog of contracts with regulatory milestones to be collected in the near term, and a very promising out-licensing activity, Mithra is able to fund trials and complete the Climacteric. 2012 Apr;15(2):105-14. doi: 10.3109/13697137.2011.650656. Epub 2012 Feb 16 IQVIA 2019 market analysis (US, France, UK, Germany) IQVIA analysis 2019 investors.mithra.com 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.