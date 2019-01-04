Log in
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS (MITRA)
01/03 05:35:10 pm
20.25 EUR   +1.76%
Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Announces Attendance at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/04/2019 | 07:39am CET

04/01/2019

PRESS RELEASE

Mithra Announces Attendance at the 37th Annual

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Liège, Belgium, 04 January 2019 - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that Chief Executive Officer Mr. François Fornieri and members of the executive management team will be attending the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco from the 7th to the 10th of January 2019.

For further information or to arrange a one-on-one meeting with Mithra's management team in San Francisco, please contact:

Brandon Weiner - Westwicke Partners

Associate - Baltimore

+1-443-450-4190

Brandon.weiner@westwicke.com

********

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Press

François Fornieri (CEO): +32 4 349 28 22 Jean-Manuel Fontaine (PRO): +32 (0)476 96 54 59 investorrelations@mithra.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Susan Stuart, Olivia Manser, Melissa Gardiner mithra@consilium-comms.com +44 2 037 095 700

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in Women's Health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle® and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart. Mithra is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at: www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 06:38:01 UTC
