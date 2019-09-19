Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2019

I. Interim management report

1. Corporate presentation

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in women's health, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience, throughout their life span. Its three lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause PeriNesta® and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its Mithra CDMO.

Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart, and is a limited liability company headquartered in Rue Saint Georges 5, Liège, Belgium.

The Group launched its Initial Public Offering on Euronext Brussels on 30 June 2015.

2. First half year review and relevant post-period events

Mithra has achieved a series of milestones in the first six months of 2019 both with regards to its E4 (Estetrol) unique native estrogen pipeline and its Complex Therapeutics business. Following the positive results of the phase III study, the filing preparation for approval of Estelle® with the regulatory authorities should be completed by the end of 2019. In H1 2019 and post period end, Mithra accelerated preparations for the Phase III study of Donesta®, which will be launched in the second semester. Mithra also continued to develop new key partnerships for all its products and strengthened its financial position in order to provide a solid platform for the Company's future growth.

2.1. Estetrol (E4) unique native estrogen pipeline

Estelle®, the fifth generation oral contraceptive

In H1 2019, Mithra announced a number of key milestones for Estelle®, Mithra's combined oral contraceptive (COC) candidate, composed of 15 mg Estetrol (E4) and 3 mg drospirenone (DRSP).

In January, Mithra announced positive topline results of Estelle® Phase III study in the United States/Canada ("E4 Freedom"). The primary efficacy endpoint indicates excellent contraceptive efficacy, with a Pearl Index (PI) of 2.411 per 100 women (98% efficacy rate), in line with expectations and similar to a recently FDA approved combined hormonal contraceptive (Annovera™2) and one of the best-selling Combined Oral Contraceptives (COC) in the U.S. (Lo- loestrin®3) with USD 527.7 million sales (15% yoy growth4). Key secondary endpoints (same as the one for the EU/RU study) were also achieved. These results confirm the unique benefit/risk profile of Mithra's innovative contraceptive, as well as the previous data from the Estelle® Phase II study on hemostasis and ovarian function.

In March, Mithra announced that it had signed a 20-year binding Head of Terms agreement with ITROM Pharmaceutical Group (ITROM) for the commercialization of Estelle® in the Middle East. Under the terms of the agreement, ITROM will distribute Estelle® in MENA5 territories (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Lebanon and Jordan) where the COC market is estimated at EUR 30 million a year6. This agreement represents a deal worth up to EUR 55 million over the period.