Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2019

|
Table of contents
|
|
I. Interim management report ..........................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
1. Corporate presentation.............................................................................................................................................................
|
5
|
2. First half year review and relevant post-period events.......................................................................................................
|
5
|
2.1. Estetrol (E4) unique native estrogen pipeline................................................................................................................
|
5
|
2.2. Portofolio of complex therapeutics.................................................................................................................................
|
8
|
2.3. Mithra CDMO .......................................................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
2.4. Corporate information .......................................................................................................................................................
|
9
|
3. Financial highlights..................................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
3.1. Income statement ............................................................................................................................................................
|
11
|
4. Corporate Governance ............................................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
4.1. Capital and shares............................................................................................................................................................
|
13
|
4.2. Shareholders & Shareholder structure .........................................................................................................................
|
13
|
4.3. Change and/or renewal in the composition of corporate bodies ...........................................................................
|
13
|
II. Interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 ...............................
|
17
|
1. Interim consolidated statement of income statement (unaudited)...............................................................................
|
17
|
2. Interim consolidated statement of other comprehensive income (unaudited)...........................................................
|
19
|
3. Interim consolidated statement of financial position (unaudited).................................................................................
|
19
|
4. Interim consolidated statement of changes in equity (unaudited) ................................................................................
|
21
|
5. Interim consolidated statement of cash flows (unaudited) ............................................................................................
|
22
|
6. Notes to interim condensed consolidated financial statements ...................................................................................
|
23
|
6.1. Summary of significant accounting policies...............................................................................................................
|
23
|
6.2. Business combinations and asset deals .....................................................................................................................
|
26
|
6.3. Segment information .......................................................................................................................................................
|
26
|
6.4. Result for the period.........................................................................................................................................................
|
27
|
6.5. Income tax .........................................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
6.6. Earnings per share............................................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
6.7. Intangible assets and goodwill ......................................................................................................................................
|
29
|
6.8. Property, plant and equipment.......................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
6.9. Trade and other receivables ...........................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
6.10. Share capital ...................................................................................................................................................................
|
30
|
6.11. Financial liabilites ...........................................................................................................................................................
|
31
|
6.12. Financial instruments....................................................................................................................................................
|
32
|
6.13. Share-based payments .................................................................................................................................................
|
35
|
6.14. Revenue and other operating income ........................................................................................................................
|
36
|
6.15. Leases ..............................................................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
6.16. Commitments .................................................................................................................................................................
|
39
|
6.17. Events after reporting period .......................................................................................................................................
|
40
|
6.18. Discontinued operations...............................................................................................................................................
|
40
|
6.19. Alternative performance measures ............................................................................................................................
|
42
|
III. Statement of the responsible persons....................................................................................................................................
|
44
|
IV. Statutory auditor's report to the Board of Directors on the review of consolidated interim financial information .46