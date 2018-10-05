Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS (MITRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Notice of 2018 Extraordinary General Meeting Regarding Proposed Warrant Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 07:38am CEST

NOTICE OF 2018 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REGARDING PROPOSED WARRANT PLAN

Liège, Belgium, 5 October 2018 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company specialized in Women's Health, today announces its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on the 5 November 2018 at 11:00 am in Flémalle, 57 rue de l'Expansion (Belgium). The meeting will consider a new warrant plan whereby a maximum of 1,881,974 warrants would be issued, subject to shareholder approval.

The special reports prepared by the board of directors (in accordance with Articles 583, 596 and 598 of the Belgian Companies Code) and the Company's statutory auditor (in accordance with Articles 596 and 598 of the Belgian Companies Code) are available on Mithra's website. The notice for the EGM for shareholders, including details on how to participate in the meeting, is also available on the Company's website, investors.mithra.com

********

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Press

François Fornieri (CEO): +32 4 349 28 22 Jean-Manuel Fontaine (PRO): +32 (0)476 96 54 59 investorrelations@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in women's health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive, Estelle®, and a next generation hormone therapy, Donesta®- are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its Mithra CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at: www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should",and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
07:38aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Notice of 2018 Extraordinary General Meeting Regarding ..
PU
10/03MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation of Donesta® PhIIb Results at the 2018 Annu..
PU
10/02MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs exclusive license and supply agreement for the co..
AQ
09/27MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for the Co..
PU
09/26MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Finalizes Contract for the Commercialization of Estelle..
AQ
09/25MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Commer..
AQ
09/25MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Half-year results
CO
09/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Finalizes Contract for the Commercialization of Estelle..
PU
09/21MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Commer..
PU
09/14MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : and Richter Sign License and Supply Agreement for Comme..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 54,3 M
EBIT 2018 -4,73 M
Net income 2018 -8,00 M
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,73
EV / Sales 2018 19,6x
EV / Sales 2019 9,07x
Capitalization 1 060 M
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,3 €
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Valérie Gordenne Chief Scientific Officer
Guy Debruyne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS174.37%1 300
ABBVIE-2.97%145 385
MERCK KGAA-1.06%13 446
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-7.92%10 559
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC21.83%10 073
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD60.22%8 895
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.