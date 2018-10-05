Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Notice of 2018 Extraordinary General Meeting Regarding Proposed Warrant Plan

NOTICE OF 2018 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

REGARDING PROPOSED WARRANT PLAN

Liège, Belgium, 5 October 2018 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company specialized in Women's Health, today announces its intention to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") on the 5 November 2018 at 11:00 am in Flémalle, 57 rue de l'Expansion (Belgium). The meeting will consider a new warrant plan whereby a maximum of 1,881,974 warrants would be issued, subject to shareholder approval.

The special reports prepared by the board of directors (in accordance with Articles 583, 596 and 598 of the Belgian Companies Code) and the Company's statutory auditor (in accordance with Articles 596 and 598 of the Belgian Companies Code) are available on Mithra's website. The notice for the EGM for shareholders, including details on how to participate in the meeting, is also available on the Company's website, investors.mithra.com

