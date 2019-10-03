Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS

(MITRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Provides Supplementary Details on Estelle® US Deal with Mayne

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 02:24am EDT

03-10-2019

PRESS RELEASE

Mithra Provides Supplementary Details on Estelle® US Deal with Mayne

Liege, Belgium, 3 October 2019 - 7 :30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today provides supplementary details related to the US deal with Mayne Pharma for Estelle®.

Under the terms of the 20-year agreement, Mithra will receive:

  • Minimum of USD 295 million (USD 308.1 million actualized) in license fees, comprised of milestone fees in cash and in equity (+ USD 13.1 million actualized1), plus
  • Fixed supply price per product, and a
  • Variable supply price based on a percentage (high double-digits) of net sales.

Mithra would additionally like to clarify the difference between gross and net sales in the US, compared to Europe and the Rest of the World. According to IQVIA analysis for Estelle®, the net sales are equal to 65% of the gross sales. In Mithra's "worst-case" scenario, net sales represent 50% of gross sales. For example, if Estelle®'s retail price is comparable to our benchmark Yaz/Yasmine®, which retails on average for $200 per cycle in the US, the net price to Mayne would be approximately $100 per cycle.

As per Mayne's press release this morning, "peak net sales potential to exceed USD 200 million per annum", which equates to Mithra's worst-case scenario of EUR 4.5 billion gross sales over the duration of the 20-year contract period. According to Mayne's analyst estimates, peak sales will be reached early on, by 2024/252. Market trends in the US point to a steady price increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, this worst-case scenario is based on a market share of only 1.9% in volume of the combined oral contraceptives (COC) market in the US. In contrast, our reference market drospirenone (DRSP) grew from 9% to 11%3 in volume over the last year (+18%).

Estelle®, which contains DRSP, differentiates itself because of its novel, native estrogen, Estetrol (E4). With its unique mode of action, E4 has a minimal impact on liver cells and metabolic pathways, including on the coagulation parameters4 resulting in an overall beneficial hemostatic profile. These coagulation parameters are effected more negatively by Ethinyl-Estradiol, present in most oral

  1. At closing on 2 October 2019 (ASX: MYX)
  2. Analyst reports Macquarie/Credit Suisse, 2 October 2019
  3. IQVIA January 2019
  4. Kluft C et al., Contraception 2017; 95(2):140-7

https://investors.mithra.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/2018-03-08-Hemostasis-ISGE-en-final.pdf

investors.mithra.com 1

03-10-2019

PRESS RELEASE

contraceptives. Today, 30% of US women are not taking the pill mainly due to safety or convenience5. With its unique benefit/risk profile, Estelle could be a promising new contraceptive solution.

Mithra is convinced that Mayne is the best possible partner for the commercialization of Estelle® in the US. According to Mayne's CEO, Scott Richards, "this product (Estelle®) is expected to be a foundation asset in Women's Health for many years to come and has a strong and synergistic fit with Mayne Pharma's currently marketed portfolio of more than 20 branded generic contraceptives and existing pipeline products."

As part of their marketing strategy, Mayne has committed to invest several hundred million USD over the first five years, to cover all expenses. Their head of medical affairs will be 80% dedicated to the Estelle® project, hiring four medical scientific liaisons geographically distributed around the country, hired between February and April 2020. According to current estimates, it will take a fully dedicated Estelle® team of ~70 experienced sales representatives and 8 managers, at a minimum. In addition, Mayne will work with the Mithra team and other international partners on branding and promotional materials over the next year, with a largely digital approach.

********

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Deschner (IRO) : +32 490 58 35 23 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in Women's Health, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its three lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause PeriNesta™ and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from the University of Liège by François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart. Mithra is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward- looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual

5 K. Daniels et al., National Health Statistics report n° 62, 2013

investors.mithra.com 2

03-10-2019

PRESS RELEASE

results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

To receive our press releases by email, please subscribe to our

mailing list on investors.mithra.com

investors.mithra.com 3

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 06:23:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
02:24aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Provides Supplementary Details on Estelle® US Deal with..
PU
10/02Mithra Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle in the United States with Mayne Ph..
AQ
10/01MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United Stat..
PU
10/01MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Sucessfully Renegotiates Earnout Payments
PU
10/01MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Landmark Contract for Estelle® in the United Stat..
AQ
09/19MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces 2019 Half Year Results
PU
09/19MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Interim Financial Report as at 30 June 2019
PU
09/19MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Half-year results
CO
08/21MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs LSA for Commercialization of Estelle and Myring i..
AQ
08/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs LSA for Commercialization of Estelle® and Myring&..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 142 M
EBIT 2019 100,0 M
Net income 2019 68,7 M
Finance 2019 101 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 6,41x
EV / Sales2020 8,11x
Capitalization 1 011 M
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 26,63  €
Last Close Price 26,82  €
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target -0,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -62,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS34.10%1 221
CSL LIMITED28.75%71 532
BIOGEN INC.-26.47%42 943
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS0.44%21 961
GRIFOLS15.72%17 780
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group