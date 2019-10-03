Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Provides Supplementary Details on Estelle® US Deal with Mayne

Mithra Provides Supplementary Details on Estelle® US Deal with Mayne

Liege, Belgium, 3 October 2019 - 7 :30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today provides supplementary details related to the US deal with Mayne Pharma for Estelle®.

Under the terms of the 20-year agreement, Mithra will receive:

Minimum of USD 295 million (USD 308.1 million actualized) in license fees, comprised of milestone fees in cash and in equity (+ USD 13.1 million actualized 1 ), plus

Variable supply price based on a percentage (high double-digits) of net sales.

Mithra would additionally like to clarify the difference between gross and net sales in the US, compared to Europe and the Rest of the World. According to IQVIA analysis for Estelle®, the net sales are equal to 65% of the gross sales. In Mithra's "worst-case" scenario, net sales represent 50% of gross sales. For example, if Estelle®'s retail price is comparable to our benchmark Yaz/Yasmine®, which retails on average for $200 per cycle in the US, the net price to Mayne would be approximately $100 per cycle.

As per Mayne's press release this morning, "peak net sales potential to exceed USD 200 million per annum", which equates to Mithra's worst-case scenario of EUR 4.5 billion gross sales over the duration of the 20-year contract period. According to Mayne's analyst estimates, peak sales will be reached early on, by 2024/252. Market trends in the US point to a steady price increase year-over-year.

Furthermore, this worst-case scenario is based on a market share of only 1.9% in volume of the combined oral contraceptives (COC) market in the US. In contrast, our reference market drospirenone (DRSP) grew from 9% to 11%3 in volume over the last year (+18%).

Estelle®, which contains DRSP, differentiates itself because of its novel, native estrogen, Estetrol (E4). With its unique mode of action, E4 has a minimal impact on liver cells and metabolic pathways, including on the coagulation parameters4 resulting in an overall beneficial hemostatic profile. These coagulation parameters are effected more negatively by Ethinyl-Estradiol, present in most oral

