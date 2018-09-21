Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS (MITRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Commercialization of Tibelia® in Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 07:54am CEST

MITHRA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR

COMMERCIALIZATION OF TIBELIA® IN TAIWAN

Liège, Belgium - 21 September 2018, 07:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company specialized in Women's Health, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Pei Li Pharmaceutical Industrial Co, Ltd ("Pei Li Pharm") to commercialize Tibelia®1 in Taiwan.

Tibelia® is a bioequivalent version of tibolone (Livial® - Merck) developed by Mithra for use in Hormone Therapy (HT). Under the terms of the agreement, Pei Li Pharm will have the rights to sell the product in Taïwan, which has a menopause market worth approximately EUR 4.1 million2.

In addition to license fees, and dependent on receipt of marketing authorization, Mithra is eligible to receive guaranteed annual recurring revenues based on minimum annual quantities (MAQ) for the duration of the 10-year contract..

Pei Li Pharm is a Taiwan-based company providing safe and effective medicines for women. The addition of Mithra's version of tibolone to its broad portfolio will further strengthen Pei Li Pharm's position in the Taiwanese women's health market.

Tibolone is a synthetic steroid for use in hormone replacement therapy for the relief of postmenopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of future fractures who are intolerant of, or contraindicated for, other medicinal products.

François Fornieri, CEO of Mithra, commented: "We are pleased to have formed a partnership with Pei Li Pharm for the commercialization of Tibelia® in Taiwan. This agreement is part of a broader strategy to identify the best possible partners to maximize the potential of Tibelia® and our other women's health products around the world."

********

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in Women's Health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle® and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique natural estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a

  • 1 Tibelia® will be marketed under a different name by Pei Li Pharm

  • 2 IMS Health 2017

spin-off from the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart. Mithra is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at:www.mithra.com

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Press

François Fornieri (CEO): +32 4 349 28 22 Jean-Manuel Fontaine (PRO): +32 4 349 28 22 investorrelations@mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 05:53:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
07:54aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Commer..
PU
09/14MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : and Richter Sign License and Supply Agreement for Comme..
AQ
09/12MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : announces further details regarding contract Gedeon Ric..
PU
09/12MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : and Richter Sign License and Supply Agreement for Comme..
PU
08/08MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Top-Line Results of Estelle® Phase I..
PU
08/02MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Belux Agreement with Ceres Pharma Worth over ..
AQ
07/30MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Belux Agreement with Ceres Pharma Worth over ..
PU
07/26MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : "Orodispersible Tablet Containing Estetrol" in Patent A..
AQ
07/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : "Orodispersible Tablet Containing Estetrol" in Patent A..
AQ
07/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Obtains First Marketing Authorization for Myring™..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 54,3 M
EBIT 2018 -4,73 M
Net income 2018 -8,00 M
Debt 2018 4,00 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 35,64
EV / Sales 2018 21,3x
EV / Sales 2019 9,94x
Capitalization 1 154 M
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 39,3 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Valérie Gordenne Chief Scientific Officer
Guy Debruyne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS198.73%1 359
ABBVIE-4.17%137 829
MERCK KGAA-3.40%13 180
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-5.72%10 772
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22.06%9 849
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD49.38%8 332
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.