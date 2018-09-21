Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Commercialization of Tibelia® in Taiwan

MITHRA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR

COMMERCIALIZATION OF TIBELIA® IN TAIWAN

Liège, Belgium - 21 September 2018, 07:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company specialized in Women's Health, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with Pei Li Pharmaceutical Industrial Co, Ltd ("Pei Li Pharm") to commercialize Tibelia®1 in Taiwan.

Tibelia® is a bioequivalent version of tibolone (Livial® - Merck) developed by Mithra for use in Hormone Therapy (HT). Under the terms of the agreement, Pei Li Pharm will have the rights to sell the product in Taïwan, which has a menopause market worth approximately EUR 4.1 million2.

In addition to license fees, and dependent on receipt of marketing authorization, Mithra is eligible to receive guaranteed annual recurring revenues based on minimum annual quantities (MAQ) for the duration of the 10-year contract..

Pei Li Pharm is a Taiwan-based company providing safe and effective medicines for women. The addition of Mithra's version of tibolone to its broad portfolio will further strengthen Pei Li Pharm's position in the Taiwanese women's health market.

Tibolone is a synthetic steroid for use in hormone replacement therapy for the relief of postmenopausal symptoms and the prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of future fractures who are intolerant of, or contraindicated for, other medicinal products.

François Fornieri, CEO of Mithra, commented: "We are pleased to have formed a partnership with Pei Li Pharm for the commercialization of Tibelia® in Taiwan. This agreement is part of a broader strategy to identify the best possible partners to maximize the potential of Tibelia® and our other women's health products around the world."

********

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in Women's Health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle® and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique natural estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a

1 Tibelia® will be marketed under a different name by Pei Li Pharm

2 IMS Health 2017

spin-off from the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart. Mithra is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at:www.mithra.com

