Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS (MITRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/18 03:44:07 am
28.05 EUR   +1.45%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Wins BelMid Company of the Year 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:24am EST

Mithra Wins BelMid Company of the Year 2018

Liège, Belgium, 18 January 2019 - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, has been awarded BelMid Company of the Year 2018 by Euronext Brussels at its annual New Year's Ceremony held in Brussels last night.

François Fornieri, CEO Mithra Women's Health, commented: "In 2015 when we listed on Euronext Brussels, we said that 2018 would be a key year for Mithra and we have delivered. I am very proud and pleased for Mithra's shareholders, team and company. 2019 will be an even better year and I look forward to working with the team to make sure we deliver on our strategy."

The annual ceremony recognises the best performing companies in Belgium and is attended by 600 key stakeholders. BelMid Company of the Year is awarded to a company that has demonstrated the highest relative increase in market capitalisation. The award was presented by the Belgian Minister of Finance, Alexander De Croo.

********

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Press

François Fornieri (CEO): +32 4 349 28 22 Jean-Manuel Fontaine (PRO): +32 (0)476 96 54 59 investorrelations@mithra.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Susan Stuart, Olivia Manser, Melissa Gardiner mithra@consilium-comms.com +44 2 037 095 700

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in Women's Health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive Estelle® and next-generation hormone therapy Donesta® - are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off from the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart. Mithra is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at: www.mithra.com

Important Information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 08:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
03:24aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Wins BelMid Company of the Year 2018
PU
01/07MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Blockbuster Potential in Perimenopause with new E4 Cand..
PU
01/04MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Attendance at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Hea..
PU
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Complex Therapeutics Update
PU
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Myring Update
AQ
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Myring™ Update
PU
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Positive Results of Ovarian Function Sub-Stud..
PU
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Reduces Environmental Impact of CDMO facility in Belgiu..
PU
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : - Full Estetrol (E4) Program Update Provided at Scienti..
AQ
2018MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Signs Exclusive License and Supply Agreement for Vagina..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 47,5 M
EBIT 2018 22,7 M
Net income 2018 12,0 M
Finance 2018 25,5 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 109,16
P/E ratio 2019 18,81
EV / Sales 2018 21,4x
EV / Sales 2019 9,61x
Capitalization 1 041 M
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,8 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Valérie Gordenne Chief Scientific Officer
Guy Debruyne Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS38.25%1 186
BIOGEN12.44%66 898
CSL LIMITED6.55%64 342
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS17.73%24 920
BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL12.40%17 042
GRIFOLS6.51%16 763
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.