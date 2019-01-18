Mithra Pharmaceuticals : Wins BelMid Company of the Year 2018

Mithra Wins BelMid Company of the Year 2018

Liège, Belgium, 18 January 2019 - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, has been awarded BelMid Company of the Year 2018 by Euronext Brussels at its annual New Year's Ceremony held in Brussels last night.

François Fornieri, CEO Mithra Women's Health, commented: "In 2015 when we listed on Euronext Brussels, we said that 2018 would be a key year for Mithra and we have delivered. I am very proud and pleased for Mithra's shareholders, team and company. 2019 will be an even better year and I look forward to working with the team to make sure we deliver on our strategy."

The annual ceremony recognises the best performing companies in Belgium and is attended by 600 key stakeholders. BelMid Company of the Year is awarded to a company that has demonstrated the highest relative increase in market capitalisation. The award was presented by the Belgian Minister of Finance, Alexander De Croo.

