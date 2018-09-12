Mithra Pharmaceuticals : announces further details regarding contract Gedeon Richter

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information - Inside information

MITHRA ANNOUNCES FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING

CONTRACT GEDEON RICHTER

Liège, Belgium, 12 September 2018, 11:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, announces that further details of the agreement with Gedeon Richter are available on Mithra's investors website in the form of a presentation.

> See the presentation (EN)

********

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Press

François Fornieri (CEO): +32 (0)4 349 28 22 Jean-Manuel Fontaine (PRO): +32 (0)476 96 54 59 Email : investorrelations@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is dedicated to providing innovation and choice in women's health, with a particular focus on fertility, contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop new and improved products that meet women's needs for better safety and convenience. Its two lead development candidates - a fifth generation oral contraceptive, Estelle®, and a next generation hormone therapy, Donesta®- are built on Mithra's unique natural estrogen platform, E4 (Estetrol). Mithra also develops, manufactures and markets complex therapeutics and offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its Mithra CDMO. Mithra was founded in 1999 as a spin-off of the University of Liège by Mr. François Fornieri and Prof. Dr. Jean-Michel Foidart and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. Further information can be found at: www.mithra.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

investors.mithra.com - 1