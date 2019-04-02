Mithra Pharmaceuticals : receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for E4 in neonatal encephalopathy treatment

Mithra Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA

for E4 in Neonatal Encephalopathy Treatment

∙The US Food and Drug Administration granted E4 an ODD for the treatment of life- threatening hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE)

∙This new designation expands E4's broad potential in therapeutic areas beyond the leading indications in women's health

∙Mithra continues its preclinical studies in HIE, a severe pediatric syndrome that affects 30,000 newborns each year in Europe and the United States

Liege, Belgium, 2 April 2019 - 7 :30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces that it has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of E4 in Neonatal Encephalopathy (NE). In addition to its three late-stageE4-based product candidates for contraception, perimenopause and menopause, Mithra is developing E4's potential in other therapeutic areas, particularly in neuroprotection for the treatment of hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy (HIE), a life-threatening form of neonatal asphyxia.

A subset of NE which accounts for 50-80% of cases, EHI affects approximately 30,000 newborns each year in the European Union and the U.S.1 This syndrome is a consequence of the reduction in the supply of blood or oxygen to the baby's brain before, during or shortly after birth. Nearly one in four infants affected will die prior to discharge from the neonatal intensive care unit. Among surviving infants, severe neurological impairment and long-term disability are observed, with 46% affected at 18-22 months follow-up2. Currently, HIE is treated with therapeutic hypothermia, or 'cooling', in order to reduce brain damage, but this treatment has limited efficacy and comes at a high cost3,4. Given its significant mortality and morbidity in the newborn and the lack of available therapeutic alternatives, the development of a new E4-based treatment could meet a serious unmet medical need.

The FDA has granted Orphan Drug designation for E4 in the treatment of HIE based on promising preclinical results, in particular in pathophysiology, general well-being and motor functions. Mithra had already obtained this Orphan Drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in June 2017 and the non-clinical program is moving forward. This program has been previously funded and Mithra will seek partners for the clinical development.

François Fornieri, CEO of Mithra Women's Health, commented: "The Orphan Drug Designation for E4 in Neonatal Encephalopathy underlines the potential of our unique natural E4 estrogen platform in areas beyond Women's Health, including neuroprotection. Hypoxic Ischemic encephalopathy affects

