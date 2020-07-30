Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Commercial Launch of Tibelia® in Canada

First tibolone-based hormone treatment available in Canada, offering a new treatment option for menopausal women

Mithra's product commercialized by BioSyent Pharma for a growing annual market value of

EUR 132 million

EUR 132 million Canadian launch generates additional revenues for Mithra through sales related milestones

Liege, Belgium, 30 July 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the commercial launch of tibolone-based product Tibelia® in Canada. Developed by Mithra as the bioequivalent version of Livial®1, Tibelia® is a synthetic steroid that relieves postmenopausal symptoms and prevents osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at

high risk of future fractures who are intolerant of other medicinal products. Mithra's product is marketed by BioSyent Pharma Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: RX) in Canada under the trademark name Tibella®.