Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Commercial Launch of Tibelia® in Canada

07/30/2020 | 01:41am EDT
  • First tibolone-based hormone treatment available in Canada, offering a new treatment option for menopausal women
  • Mithra's product commercialized by BioSyent Pharma for a growing annual market value of
    EUR 132 million
  • Canadian launch generates additional revenues for Mithra through sales related milestones

Liege, Belgium, 30 July 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the commercial launch of tibolone-based product Tibelia® in Canada. Developed by Mithra as the bioequivalent version of Livial®1, Tibelia® is a synthetic steroid that relieves postmenopausal symptoms and prevents osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at
high risk of future fractures who are intolerant of other medicinal products. Mithra's product is marketed by BioSyent Pharma Inc. (TSX Venture Exchange: RX) in Canada under the trademark name Tibella®.

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 05:40:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 66,1 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2020 -12,7 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 65,5 M 77,1 M 77,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -59,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 734 M 864 M 865 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,98 €
Last Close Price 17,26 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 62,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-34.27%864
CSL LIMITED-1.96%88 451
BIOGEN INC.-6.53%44 383
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.71.13%42 009
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.255.52%36 680
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.58.13%26 270
