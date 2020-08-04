Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Shelf Life Extension for Myring™ to 36 Months

Shelf life extended from 24 to 36 months in Europe

Competitive advantage in terms of optimizing the supply chain costs and convenience for distributors, pharmacists and patients

Liege, Belgium,4 August 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that the European Authorities have approved the extension in the shelf life of its vaginal contraceptive ring Myring™ from 24 to 36 months, allowing distributors to optimize their supply chain management.