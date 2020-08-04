Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Announces Shelf Life Extension for Myring™ to 36 Months

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:42am EDT
  • Shelf life extended from 24 to 36 months in Europe
  • Competitive advantage in terms of optimizing the supply chain costs and convenience for distributors, pharmacists and patients

Liege, Belgium,4 August 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that the European Authorities have approved the extension in the shelf life of its vaginal contraceptive ring Myring™ from 24 to 36 months, allowing distributors to optimize their supply chain management.

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A
01:42aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Shelf Life Extension for Myring™ to..
PU
07/31MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Commercial Launch of Tibelia in Canada
AQ
07/30MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Commercial Launch of Tibelia® in Canada
PU
07/24MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : EGM Approves Warrant Plan for LDA Capital
AQ
07/15MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Signs License and Supply Agreement for Commercializ..
AQ
07/14MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Signs License and Supply Agreement for Commercializ..
PU
07/10MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : - Publication of a Transparency Notification Receiv..
AQ
07/07MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Signs LSA for Commercialization of Myring in France..
AQ
06/25Mithra Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application for Estelle in..
AQ
06/25MAYNE PHARMA : Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application for E4/DR..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 66,1 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
Net income 2020 -12,7 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net Debt 2020 65,5 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 195x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 746 M 876 M 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 52,7%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 27,98 €
Last Close Price 17,52 €
Spread / Highest target 99,8%
Spread / Average Target 59,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon CSO, Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-33.28%876
CSL LIMITED0.50%87 881
BIOGEN INC.-6.26%43 487
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.282.80%42 666
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.69.98%40 657
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.64.01%27 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group