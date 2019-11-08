Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : European Authorities Approve Advantageous Modifications to Myring™ labelling

European Authorities Approve Advantageous Modifications

to Myring™ labelling

Removal of requirement for special temperature storage for vaginal contraceptive ring Myring™

Competitive advantage in terms of reduced costs and convenience for distributors, pharmacists and patients

Similar labelling to be pursued in the United States

Liege, Belgium, 08 November 2019 - 7:30 CET - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces that the European Authorities has approved two noteworthy modifications relating to the change in the shelf-life and storage conditions of its vaginal contraceptive ring Myring™.

The shelf-life of Myring™ has been extended from 18 to 24 months, and the requirement for special storage conditions has been lifted. Previously, as the originator product, Myring™ needed to be refrigerated prior to the dispensing to the patient, at a temperature between 2 °C and 8 °C. This advantageous modification reduces the impact on transport and storage costs, suppressing the need for cold chain storage. Furthermore, it provides a more convenient option for the distributors, pharmacists and patients.

François Fornieri, CEO Mithra Women's Health, commented: "We are very pleased that the European authorities have approved these significant amendments to the Myring™ label. The increased shelf- life, in addition to the removal of the requirement for special temperature storage, provides a clear advantage vis-à-viscompetitor products. By eliminating the special temperature requirement, supply chain logistics of the product are greatly simplified, and costs reduced. Mithra will seek to obtain the same labeling in the US, where there is not yet any generic competition. This conservation benefit, which is highly anticipated by the market, should enable us to increase our sales volumes in Europe."

********

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Deschner (IRO) : +32 490 58 35 23 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Its three lead development candidates are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, Estetrol (E4): Estelle®, a new era in oral contraception, PeriNesta®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause and

investors.mithra.com 1