Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Issues First Put Option Notice Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

05-06-2020 PRESS RELEASE Regulated information

Mithra Issues First Put Option Notice

Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

Liege, Belgium, 05 June 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that following the signature of the capital commitment agreement with LDA Capital Limited announced on April 24, 20201, the Board of Directors approved on May 22, 2020 an increase to the Company's capital by means of an issuance of new ordinary shares through authorized capital. The first put option notice was issued last Friday, May 29, 2020, according to the terms of the capital commitment agreement.

The completion of the capital increase is subject to the subscription of the new shares by LDA Capital Limited, amounting to a maximum of 441,410 shares, and that should take place during the third quarter of 2020. The new shares will be issued at an issue price determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (WVAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels during a period of 45 consecutive trading days2 , subject to certain adjustments specified in the capital commitment agreement.

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Its three lead development candidates are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, Estetrol (E4): Estelle®, a new era in oral contraception, PeriNesta®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause and Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 85 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 250 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

Mithra Press release 24/04/2020 As an exception to the 30 days pricing period which will be applicable for all further notice.

