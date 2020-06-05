Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Issues First Put Option Notice Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

|
05-06-2020
PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information
Mithra Issues First Put Option Notice
Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital
Liege, Belgium, 05 June 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that following the signature of the capital commitment agreement with LDA Capital Limited announced on April 24, 20201, the Board of Directors approved on May 22, 2020 an increase to the Company's capital by means of an issuance of new ordinary shares through authorized capital. The first put option notice was issued last Friday, May 29, 2020, according to the terms of the capital commitment agreement.
The completion of the capital increase is subject to the subscription of the new shares by LDA Capital Limited, amounting to a maximum of 441,410 shares, and that should take place during the third quarter of 2020. The new shares will be issued at an issue price determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (WVAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels during a period of 45 consecutive trading days2 , subject to certain adjustments specified in the capital commitment agreement.
For more information, please contact:
Alexandra Deschner (Investors) : +32 490 58 35 23 - investorrelations@mithra.com
Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com
About Mithra
Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Its three lead development candidates are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, Estetrol (E4): Estelle®, a new era in oral contraception, PeriNesta®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause and Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 85 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 250 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com
-
Mithra Press release24/04/2020
-
As an exception to the 30 days pricing period which will be applicable for all further notice.
investors.mithra.com • 1
About LDA Capital
LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both the public and private markets across 42 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com. For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com
Important information
The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Disclaimer
Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 05:35:00 UTC