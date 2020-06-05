Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A.    MITRA   BE0974283153

MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.

(MITRA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Issues First Put Option Notice Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 01:36am EDT

05-06-2020

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

Mithra Issues First Put Option Notice

Under Capital Agreement with LDA Capital

Liege, Belgium, 05 June 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces that following the signature of the capital commitment agreement with LDA Capital Limited announced on April 24, 20201, the Board of Directors approved on May 22, 2020 an increase to the Company's capital by means of an issuance of new ordinary shares through authorized capital. The first put option notice was issued last Friday, May 29, 2020, according to the terms of the capital commitment agreement.

The completion of the capital increase is subject to the subscription of the new shares by LDA Capital Limited, amounting to a maximum of 441,410 shares, and that should take place during the third quarter of 2020. The new shares will be issued at an issue price determined by the Volume Weighted Average Price (WVAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Brussels during a period of 45 consecutive trading days2 , subject to certain adjustments specified in the capital commitment agreement.

********

For more information, please contact:

Alexandra Deschner (Investors) : +32 490 58 35 23 - investorrelations@mithra.com

Maud Vanderthommen (Press) : +32 473 58 61 04 - press@mithra.com

About Mithra

Mithra (Euronext: MITRA) is a Belgian biotech company dedicated to transforming Women's Health by offering new choices through innovation, with a particular focus on contraception and menopause. Mithra's goal is to develop products offering better efficacy, safety and convenience, meeting women's needs throughout their life span. Its three lead development candidates are built on Mithra's unique native estrogen platform, Estetrol (E4): Estelle®, a new era in oral contraception, PeriNesta®, the first complete oral treatment for perimenopause and Donesta®, the next-generation hormone therapy. Mithra also develops and manufactures complex therapeutics in the areas of contraception, menopause and hormone-dependent cancers. It offers partners a complete spectrum of research, development and specialist manufacturing at its technological platform Mithra CDMO. Active in more than 85 countries around the world, Mithra has an approximate headcount of 250 staff members and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium. www.mithra.com

  1. Mithra Press release24/04/2020
  2. As an exception to the 30 days pricing period which will be applicable for all further notice.

investors.mithra.com 1

05-06-2020

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 200 transactions in both the public and private markets across 42 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$10 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com. For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com

Important information

The contents of this announcement include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "believes", "estimates," "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "plans", "continue", "ongoing", "potential", "predict", "project", "target", "seek" or "should", and include statements the Company makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

News

Subscribe to our mailing list on investors.mithra.comto receive our

press releases by email or follow us on our social media :

Alerts

LinkedinTwitterFacebook

investors.mithra.com 2

Disclaimer

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 05:35:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A
01:36aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Issues First Put Option Notice Under Capital Agreem..
PU
05/29MAYNE PHARMA : signs license agreement for contraceptive in Australia
AQ
05/28MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Signs License and Supply Agreement with Mayne Pharm..
PU
05/26MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Launches a Research Programme on Estetrol's Effect ..
AQ
05/25MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Launches a Research Programme on Estetrol's Effect ..
PU
05/21MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : and Searchlight Pharma Announce Filing of New Drug ..
AQ
05/20MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : and Searchlight Pharma Announce Filing of New Drug ..
AQ
05/06MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : and Gynial Sign Commercialization Agreement for Myr..
AQ
05/05GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Earnings reports could have been worse
05/05MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : and Gynial Sign Commercialization Agreement for Myr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 51,0 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
Net income 2020 -10,7 M -12,1 M -12,1 M
Net Debt 2020 36,6 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -75,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 861 M 975 M 976 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 172
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Mithra Pharmaceuticals S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 28,85 €
Last Close Price 22,00 €
Spread / Highest target 67,7%
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
François Fornieri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
M. A. A. A. Liliane Coucke Chairman
Christophe Maréchal Chief Financial Officer
Patrick Kellens Chief Information Officer
Graham K. Dixon Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S.A.-16.22%975
CSL LIMITED6.70%89 407
BIOGEN INC.0.98%49 381
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.50.12%34 080
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS5.20%25 124
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.34.31%22 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group