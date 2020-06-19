Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Notice of Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 22th July 2020 Regarding Proposed Warrant Plans

Liege, Belgium, 19 June 2020 - 17:45 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health, today announces the publication of the invitation to its Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (EGM) that will be held on Wednesday July 22 2020 at 2:00 PM (CET) in Flémalle 57 rue de l'Expansion (Belgium).

The agenda of this Meeting will mainly consider the issuance of two warrant plans subject to the shareholder's approval : (i) one for the benefit of LDA Capital Ltd whereby a maximum of 690,000 warrants would be issued within the framework of the transaction announced on the 24th April 2020[1], and (ii) another for the benefit of reference shareholders ('Share Lending Warrants') as further detailed in the supporting documentation for a maximum of 300,000 warrants.

The special reports of the board of directors and of the statutory auditor established pursuant to provisions 7:180, 7: 191 and 7:193 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code, the notice for the EGM for the shareholders, including all details on how to participate to this Meeting and the supporting documents are available on the Company website.

[1]Press release Mithra, 24/04/2020