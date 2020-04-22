Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Releases 2019 Annual Report and Invitation to its Securities holders' Meeting

Liege, Belgium, 22 April 2020 - 7:30 CEST - Mithra (Euronext Brussels: MITRA), a company dedicated to Women's Health today announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Report and the invitation to its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Securities holders.

The Annual Report which outlines Mithra's achievements in 2019 includes the following information:

Overview of Mithra's R&D pipeline and Letter to Shareholders;

Highlights of Mithra's Strategy and Outlook for 2020;

Management Report;

Remuneration Report;

Financial statements and notes.

The Annual Report is available in English and French and can be read (or downloaded in PDF) on the website investors.mithra.com. In case of interpretation differences, the French version will prevail.

François Fornieri, CEO Mithra Women's Health, commented:

'2019 marked our 20th anniversary and was exceptional in more ways than one. We recorded a strong turnover increase, achieved key milestones in both clinical development and international growth, and a CDMO that successfully moved into commercial production. In 2020, despite this unprecedented situation caused by Covid-19, our teams are determined to do everything possible to meet our ambitious challenges.'

Mithra is pleased to invite its securities holders to its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholder's meeting that will be held on Friday May 22 2020at 2:00 PM (CEST).

The notice for the General Shareholder's Meeting including a description of the formalities to participate in the Meeting is available on the website investors.mithra.com.

Exceptional organisational arrangements due to Covid-19 have been made