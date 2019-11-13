Mithril Resources : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019

ASX Release - 13 November 2019
To: Australian Securities Exchange
Results of resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held 13 November 2019
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held at Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria at 10.00am today.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.
All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.
|
Resolution
|
For the
|
Against the
|
Proxy
|
Total
|
|
resolutions
|
resolutions
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
60,698,573
|
572,995
|
292,339
|
61,563,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
102,935,182
|
336,386
|
292,339
|
103,563,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
82,126,568
|
145,000
|
292,339
|
82,563,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
103,126,568
|
145,000
|
292,339
|
103,563,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
102,698,573
|
572,995
|
292,339
|
103,563,907
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
102,957,404
|
159,996
|
291,417
|
103,408,817
|
|
|
|
|
The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 490,389,211.
If any further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact this office
For and on behalf of Mithril Resources Ltd
Adrien Wing
Company Secretary
|
22B Beulah Road
|
T:
|
(61 8) 438 269 089
|
ASX Code:
|
MTH
|
Norwood, South Australia, 5067
|
|
|
Issued Shares:
|
490,389,211
|
www.mithrilresources.com.au
|
E:
|
admin@mithrilresources.com.au
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 04:39:01 UTC