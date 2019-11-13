Log in
Mithril Resources : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019

11/13/2019 | 11:40pm EST

ASX Release - 13 November 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Results of resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held 13 November 2019

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held at Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria at 10.00am today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

Resolution

For the

Against the

Proxy

Total

resolutions

resolutions

Discretion

1.

60,698,573

572,995

292,339

61,563,907

2.

102,935,182

336,386

292,339

103,563,907

3.

82,126,568

145,000

292,339

82,563,907

4.

103,126,568

145,000

292,339

103,563,907

5.

102,698,573

572,995

292,339

103,563,907

6.

102,957,404

159,996

291,417

103,408,817

The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 490,389,211.

If any further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact this office

For and on behalf of Mithril Resources Ltd

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary

22B Beulah Road

T:

(61 8) 438 269 089

ASX Code:

MTH

Norwood, South Australia, 5067

Issued Shares:

490,389,211

www.mithrilresources.com.au

E:

admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 14 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2019 04:39:01 UTC
