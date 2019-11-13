Mithril Resources : 2019 AGM - Results Notification 14 November 2019

ASX Release - 13 November 2019

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Results of resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company held 13 November 2019

The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Mithril Resources Limited was held at Level 17, 500 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria at 10.00am today.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details of the resolutions and proxies received for the meeting held today are set out in the proxy summary below.

All resolutions were passed by the requisite majority on a show of hands.

Resolution For the Against the Proxy Total resolutions resolutions Discretion 1. 60,698,573 572,995 292,339 61,563,907 2. 102,935,182 336,386 292,339 103,563,907 3. 82,126,568 145,000 292,339 82,563,907 4. 103,126,568 145,000 292,339 103,563,907 5. 102,698,573 572,995 292,339 103,563,907 6. 102,957,404 159,996 291,417 103,408,817

The total amount of eligible votes in the Company at the date of meeting was 490,389,211.

If any further information is required, please do not hesitate to contact this office

For and on behalf of Mithril Resources Ltd

Adrien Wing

Company Secretary