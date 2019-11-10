Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Mithril Resources Limited    MTH   AU000000MTH3

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MTH)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithril Resources : New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project 11 November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/10/2019 | 09:50pm EST

ASX Release - 11 November 2019

New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH:ASX) is pleased to advise that it has executed an Option Agreement with Carnavale Resources Ltd (CAV:ASX) for the Kurnalpi Project (located 80 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA - Figure 1) whereby Carnavale can acquire an initial 80% interest in the project by keeping the tenements in good standing and paying Mithril $250,000 cash within a three year period.

Kurnalpi is prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and lies along strike from the Carnavale's Grey Dam Nickel Cobalt Deposit (14.6Mt @ 0.75% Ni and 0.049% Co for 110,000t nickel metal and 7,200t cobalt metal - see Carnavale's ASX Announcement dated 26 February 2019). The ultramafic host rock that underlies the Grey Dam Deposit is interpreted to extend onto the Kurnalpi tenements and Mithril understands that Carnavale will explore Kurnalpi in conjunction with their ongoing activities at Grey Dam.

The terms of the Option Agreement are as follows;

  • Option Period: 3 years
  • Option Fee: Upfront cash payment of $20,000 on signing of the agreement
  • Expenditure during Option Period: Minimum of Mines Department expenditure commitment sole funded by Carnavale (to keep tenements in good standing) plus all other statutory payments
  • Carnavale may elect to acquire an 80% interest in the project tenements within the Option Period by paying Mithril $250,000 in cash.
  • Within 14 days or receiving the cash payment, Mithril can elect (within a further 30 days) to either;
    1. Transfer its 20% interest in the project tenements in return for a 1% Net Smelter Royalty on all commodities produced from the Tenements, or
    2. Enter into a Joint Venture with Carnavale (i.e. 80% CAV: 20% MTH) with both parties contributing on a pro rata basis with standard management, pre-emptive rights and dilution provisions also applying.

Over the past months, Mithril has extensively reshaped its exploration portfolio with new exploration partners introduced to sole fund exploration activities on the Lignum Dam and Limestone Well projects as well as the new Kurnalpi agreement. In addition, the Company has also relinquished tenements at Bangemall and Duffy Well and withdrawn from the Nanadie Well JV.

These decisions are consistent with Mithril's strategy of seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting its low-priority projects to ensure that the Company remains focused on its 100% - owned Billy Hills Zinc Project.

22B Beulah Road

T:

+61 438 269 089

ASX Code:

MTH

Norwood, South Australia, 5067

Issued Shares:

422,389,211

Page 1 of 3

www.mithrilresources.com.au

E:

admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation:

$2.53 million

Figure 1: Kurnalpi Location Plan

ENDS

22B Beulah Road

T:

+61 438 269 089

ASX Code:

MTH

Norwood, South Australia, 5067

Issued Shares:

422,389,211

Page 2 of 3

www.mithrilresources.com.au

E:

admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation:

$2.53 million

For Further Information Contact:

Mithril Resources Ltd

David Hutton, Managing Director admin@mithrilresources.com.au

22B Beulah Road

Norwood, South Australia 5067

ABN: 30 099 883 922

  1. +61 438 269 089 www.mithrilresources.com.au

Competent Persons Statement:

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr David Hutton, who is a Competent Person, and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Hutton is Managing Director and a full-time employee of Mithril Resources Ltd.

Mr Hutton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.

Mr Hutton consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

About Mithril Resources Ltd:

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.ASX) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.

The Company's priority Billy Hills Zinc Project lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit, 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia.

The Company' exploration partners are also exploring in the Kalgoorlie and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, gold and vanadium deposits.

In the Murchison, Auteco Minerals (AUT.ASX) is exploring for vanadium on the Mithril's Limestone Well tenements which lie directly along strike from the Barrambie Titanium - Vanadium Deposit.

Northeast of Kalgoorlie, Great Boulder Resources (GBR.ASX) is exploring for gold and nickel on Mithril's Lignum Dam tenements which lie adjacent the Silver Swan nickel deposit and the Lindsay's gold mining centre.

22B Beulah Road

T:

+61 438 269 089

ASX Code:

MTH

Norwood, South Australia, 5067

Issued Shares:

422,389,211

Page 3 of 3

www.mithrilresources.com.au

E:

admin@mithrilresources.com.au

Market Capitalisation:

$2.53 million

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 02:49:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED
09:50pMITHRIL RESOURCES : New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project 11 November..
PU
10/23MITHRIL RESOURCES : Addendum to Notice of Annual General Meeting 23 October 2019
PU
10/21MITHRIL RESOURCES' : September 2019 Quarterly Activity and Cash Flow Report
AQ
10/18MITHRIL RESOURCES : September 2019 Quarterly Activity and Cash Flow Report 18 Oc..
PU
10/14MITHRIL RESOURCES LTD : - Significant vanadium-titanium confirmed at Limestone W..
AQ
09/16MITHRIL RESOURCES LTD : - Placement Update
AQ
09/09MITHRIL RESOURCES LTD : - New exploration partner to drive nickel and gold searc..
AQ
09/09GREAT BOULDER RESOURCES LIMITED : - Lignum Dam acquisition grows Whiteheads gold..
AQ
More news
Managers
NameTitle
David James Hutton Managing Director & Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED2
BHP GROUP8.97%123 717
RIO TINTO PLC12.76%94 231
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.12%32 992
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.61%21 366
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-23.61%9 348
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group