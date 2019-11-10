Mithril Resources : New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project 11 November 2019

For Further Information Contact:
Mithril Resources Ltd
David Hutton, Managing Director admin@mithrilresources.com.au
22B Beulah Road
Norwood, South Australia 5067
ABN: 30 099 883 922
-
+61 438 269 089 www.mithrilresources.com.au
Competent Persons Statement:
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr David Hutton, who is a Competent Person, and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Hutton is Managing Director and a full-time employee of Mithril Resources Ltd.
Mr Hutton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'.
Mr Hutton consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Mithril Resources Ltd:
Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH.ASX) is an Australian resources company whose objective is the creation of shareholder wealth through the discovery of mineral deposits.
The Company's priority Billy Hills Zinc Project lies adjacent to the previously mined Pillara Zinc Deposit, 25kms east of Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia.
The Company' exploration partners are also exploring in the Kalgoorlie and Murchison Districts of Western Australia for economic nickel, gold and vanadium deposits.
In the Murchison, Auteco Minerals (AUT.ASX) is exploring for vanadium on the Mithril's Limestone Well tenements which lie directly along strike from the Barrambie Titanium - Vanadium Deposit.
Northeast of Kalgoorlie, Great Boulder Resources (GBR.ASX) is exploring for gold and nickel on Mithril's Lignum Dam tenements which lie adjacent the Silver Swan nickel deposit and the Lindsay's gold mining centre.