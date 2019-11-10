Mithril Resources : New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project 11 November 2019

ASX Release - 11 November 2019

New exploration partner for the Kurnalpi Project

Mithril Resources Ltd (MTH:ASX) is pleased to advise that it has executed an Option Agreement with Carnavale Resources Ltd (CAV:ASX) for the Kurnalpi Project (located 80 kilometres northeast of Kalgoorlie, WA - Figure 1) whereby Carnavale can acquire an initial 80% interest in the project by keeping the tenements in good standing and paying Mithril $250,000 cash within a three year period.

Kurnalpi is prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and lies along strike from the Carnavale's Grey Dam Nickel Cobalt Deposit (14.6Mt @ 0.75% Ni and 0.049% Co for 110,000t nickel metal and 7,200t cobalt metal - see Carnavale's ASX Announcement dated 26 February 2019). The ultramafic host rock that underlies the Grey Dam Deposit is interpreted to extend onto the Kurnalpi tenements and Mithril understands that Carnavale will explore Kurnalpi in conjunction with their ongoing activities at Grey Dam.

The terms of the Option Agreement are as follows;

Option Period: 3 years

Option Fee: Upfront cash payment of $20,000 on signing of the agreement

Expenditure during Option Period: Minimum of Mines Department expenditure commitment sole funded by Carnavale (to keep tenements in good standing) plus all other statutory payments

Carnavale may elect to acquire an 80% interest in the project tenements within the Option Period by paying Mithril $250,000 in cash.

Within 14 days or receiving the cash payment, Mithril can elect (within a further 30 days) to either;

Transfer its 20% interest in the project tenements in return for a 1% Net Smelter Royalty on all commodities produced from the Tenements, or Enter into a Joint Venture with Carnavale (i.e. 80% CAV: 20% MTH) with both parties contributing on a pro rata basis with standard management, pre-emptive rights and dilution provisions also applying.



Over the past months, Mithril has extensively reshaped its exploration portfolio with new exploration partners introduced to sole fund exploration activities on the Lignum Dam and Limestone Well projects as well as the new Kurnalpi agreement. In addition, the Company has also relinquished tenements at Bangemall and Duffy Well and withdrawn from the Nanadie Well JV.

These decisions are consistent with Mithril's strategy of seeking exploration funding partners for and / or divesting its low-priority projects to ensure that the Company remains focused on its 100% - owned Billy Hills Zinc Project.