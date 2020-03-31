Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Mithril Resources Limited    MTH   AU000000MTH3

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

(MTH)
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mithril Resources : Proposed Issue of Securities 01 April 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 07:21pm EDT

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 1, 2020

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +Security Code

+Security Description

+securities to be issued

MTH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

490,389,211

Ex date

Friday April 3, 2020

+Record date

Monday April 6, 2020

Offer closing date

Thursday May 14, 2020

Issue date

Thursday May 21, 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

099883922

1.3

ASX issuer code

MTH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 1, 2020

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?

+Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +Security Code and Description

MTH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

If the entity has quoted company options, do the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise? No

ASX +Security Code and Description

MTH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

1

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional

Maximum Number of +securities

entitlements?

proposed to be issued

Not applicable

490,389,211

Purpose of the issue

To raise fund for exploration expenditure and working capital as set out in the offer document.

Offer price details for retail security holders

Issue Currency

Offer Price per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.00500

Oversubscription & Scale back details

Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? Yes

Provide the oversubscription details

Estimated or Actual? Actual

Shareholders can apply for shortfall (if any) subject to accepting their entitlements in full.

May a scale back be applied to this event?

Yes

Provide the scale back details

The Board may accept, reject or scale back shortfall applications in accordance with the policy described in the offer document.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

Monday April 6, 2020

3C.2 Ex date

Friday April 3, 2020

3C.4 Record date

Monday April 6, 2020

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

Thursday April 9, 2020

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.6 Offer closing date

Thursday May 14, 2020

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

Monday May 11, 2020

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Friday May 15, 2020

3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors

Tuesday May 19, 2020

3C.11 Issue date

Thursday May 21, 2020

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Friday May 22, 2020

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Tuesday May 26, 2020

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer? No

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten? No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Costs as set out in the offer document (section 5), material costs are comprised of legal, printing and postage and regulatory fees.

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3F - Further Information

3F.1 The purposes for which the entity intends to use the cash raised by the proposed issue

To fund exploration expenditure and working capital as described in the offer document.

3F.2 Will holdings on different registers or subregisters be aggregated for the purposes of determining entitlements to the issue?

No

3F.3 Will the entity be changing its dividend/distribution policy if the proposed issue is successful? No

3F.4 Countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be eligible to participate in the proposed issue

All except Australia and New Zealand, currently being China, Cyprus, Egypt, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Philippines, Mauritius, Monaco and Singapore.

3F.5 Will the offer be made to eligible beneficiaries on whose behalf eligible nominees or custodians hold existing +securities

No

3F.6 URL on the entity's website where investors can download information about the proposed issu

www.mithrilresources.com.au

3F.7 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the proposed issue

Proposed issue of securities

6 / 6

Disclaimer

Mithril Resources Limited published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 23:20:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED
07:21pMITHRIL RESOURCES : Proposed Issue of Securities 01 April 2020
PU
06:16pMITHRIL RESOURCES : Sun Minerals Acquisition Update and COVID-19 Impact 01 April..
PU
03/05MITHRIL RESOURCES : Half Year Report December 2019 06 March 2020
PU
02/24MITHRIL RESOURCES : New exploration partner for the Billy Hills Zinc Project
AQ
02/20MITHRIL RESOURCES : New exploration partner for the Billy Hills Zinc Project 21 ..
PU
02/16MITHRIL RESOURCES : Amended Constitution 17 February 2020
PU
02/13MITHRIL RESOURCES : Results of Meeting
AQ
02/11MITHRIL RESOURCES : Results of Meeting 12 February 2020
PU
01/29Mithril resources - quarterly report for the period ending 31 december 2019
AQ
01/27MITHRIL RESOURCES : December 2019 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report 28 J..
PU
More news
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David James Hutton Managing Director & Executive Director
Adrien Michele Wing Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Stephen Layton Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITHRIL RESOURCES LIMITED2
BHP GROUP-25.41%86 695
RIO TINTO PLC-18.41%76 747
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-38.44%20 335
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.62%13 019
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC15.19%8 030
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group