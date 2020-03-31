Mithril Resources : Proposed Issue of Securities 01 April 2020

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

3A.1 - Are any of the following approvals required for the entitlement offer to be unconditional?

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

The Board may accept, reject or scale back shortfall applications in accordance with the policy described in the offer document.

May a scale back be applied to this event?

Shareholders can apply for shortfall (if any) subject to accepting their entitlements in full.

Are +security holders allowed to oversubscribe? Yes

To raise fund for exploration expenditure and working capital as set out in the offer document.

Proposed issue of securities

3C.6 Offer closing date

Thursday May 14, 2020

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

Monday May 11, 2020

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

Friday May 15, 2020

3C.10 Last day for entity to announce the results of the offer to ASX, including the number and percentage of +securities taken up by existing +security holders and any shortfall taken up by underwriters or other investors

Tuesday May 19, 2020

3C.11 Issue date

Thursday May 21, 2020

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

Friday May 22, 2020

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement basis and on a normal T+2 basis

Tuesday May 26, 2020

3E.4 Details of any other material fees or costs to be incurred by the entity in connection with the proposed offer

Costs as set out in the offer document (section 5), material costs are comprised of legal, printing and postage and regulatory fees.